Donald Trump identifies what he considers “the real insurgency”





Exactly nine months ago today, as his failed presidential term drew to a close, Donald Trump reflected on the insurgent attack on the United States Capitol he helped inspire a day earlier. “Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and chaos,” the Republican said Jan. 7, calling the riot a “heinous attack.”

Reading a prepared text, Trump added: “The protesters who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy … To those who engage in acts of violence and destruction: you do not represent our country, and to those who broke the law: you will pay.

Five days later, the then president condemned the “crowd [that] stormed the Capitol and ransacked government corridors. On the last full day of his tenure, reading again from a script, Trump added, “All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we hold dear as Americans. It can never be tolerated. “

At the time, the Republican apparently saw some political value in aligning with the American mainstream. Much of the nation, like much of the world, has retreated in response to the insurgent violence, and Trump has seen no benefit in retreating.

He has since abandoned the pretext. The former president issued this written statement yesterday:

“The unselected committee of partisan Democrats, and two very weak and pathetic RINOs, should come to the conclusion after spending several million dollars, that the real insurgency happened on November 3, the presidential election, and not the January 6 which was a day of to protest against the false election results. “

Trump uttered similar rhetoric on a Tory podcast a day earlier, insisting, “The insurgency took place on November 3. It was the insurgency: when they rigged the election. The great insurgency, the real insurgency. “

The fact that Trump is lying is obvious. The election was not rigged; the Republican continues to pretend otherwise because his fragile ego cannot stand being seen as a loser who has been twice rejected by his own country’s electorate.

What is less obvious is how dangerous such lies are.

According to a former American president in all respects, at the head of one of the two main political parties in the country, it is time to rename the word “insurgency”. He should no longer refer to violent anti-government uprisings; instead, it should be referring to election results that Trump disapproves of.

There is a word for those who believe elections are crimes. They are called authoritarian.

To make matters a little more serious, supporters of the former president don’t seem fazed by Trump’s increasingly radical antics. The Pew Research Center yesterday released the results of a new national poll, noting: “The share of Republicans who say Trump should continue to be a major national figure rose 10 percentage points from 57% to 67% since a survey conducted in January. in the final days of his administration and in the immediate aftermath of the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol. “

The former president has spent the year on a dangerous and undemocratic crusade. During this time, the public gained a better understanding of the many corruption scandals and abuses that unfolded during his tenure.

And it is against this backdrop that a growing majority of Republican voters say they want Trump to be a major political figure for many years to come.

Hawaii’s Democratic Senator Brian Schatz told The New York Times this week: “American politics has gone mad because a party has gone mad. It’s a quote that resonates for a reason.

