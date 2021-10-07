Twitter, Tilray, Penn National and more

Twitter CEO and Co-Founder Jack Dorsey speaks to students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) on November 12, 2018 in New Delhi, India.

Find out which companies are making the midday headlines.

Freeport-McMoRan Shares of the mining company rose more than 8% and were the biggest winners on the S&P 500. The stock’s jump comes amid a large market rally on Thursday and a surge in copper prices .

Penn National Gaming Shares of the casino and sportsbook company jumped nearly 5% after Canadian regulators approved the acquisition of sports media company TheScore. The deal is expected to close on October 19. companies said.

Levi Strauss & Co Shares of the denim maker jumped 8.4% after the company’s earnings report. Levi’s posted earnings of 48 cents per share in its fiscal third quarter, compared to 37 cents expected by Refinitiv. Revenue also exceeded analysts’ expectations as consumer demand accelerated during the back-to-school period and shoppers looked to stock up on the latest denim trends.

Lamb Weston The frozen potato company saw its shares fall more than 6% after releasing its quarterly results. Lamb Weston recorded a loss of 20 cents per share, which is higher than the 38 cents per share estimated by analysts, according to Refinitiv. The company also missed the revenue estimates.

Shares of Tilray Tilray jumped more than 1% after the Canadian cannabis grower’s quarterly earnings of 8 cents a share matched Wall Street expectations, according to Refinitiv. Turnover increased by 43% compared to the previous year.

Helen of Troy The maker of housewares and health care products added nearly 6% after reporting quarterly adjusted earnings of $ 2.65 per share, beating estimates. The turnover is also higher than analysts’ forecasts.

Twitter Shares of the social media company rose 4.3% after it announced plans to sell its mobile advertising network MoPub to mobile game developer AppLovin on Wednesday night for $ 1.05 billion in cash. Twitter bought MoPub fora report of 350 million dollarsin September 2013.

Meredith Corp., IAC / InterActiveCorp Meredith gained more than 6% on news that Dotdash from IAC will acquire the company’s digital and magazine businesses for $ 42.18 per share in a fully funded transaction. cash. The combined company will be called Dotdash Meredith and will include popular brands such as People and Better Homes & Gardens. IAC shares added 7%.

Healthcare Trust of America Healthcare Trust shares jumped 2.9% after Bloomberg announced that activist investor Elliott Management was pushing for a strategic review that could result in the sale of the real estate investment trust.

Rocket Lab USA Space company shares gained 10% after Wednesday announcement it won a contract with NASA to launch an advanced composite solar sail system, which will be launched as part of a carpooling mission slated for takeoff in mid-2022.

Pinduoduo, Baidu, JD.com Chinese stocks listed in the US rose after President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping announced they would hold their first summit, virtually, before the end of 2021. Pinduoduo and JD. com grew over 6% while Baidu added around 4%.

CNBC’s Hannah Miao, Jesse Pound and Yun Li contributed reporting