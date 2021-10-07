Prime Minister Modi’s ambitious digital mission Ayushman Bharat hailed by Singapore’s foreign minister

Hailing the Ayushman Bharat digital mission, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Wednesday that the crucial steps India takes will help improve the lives of ordinary people lakhs. Speaking at the inaugural session of the Indo-ASEAN Business Summit, Balakrishnan called the recent launch a “great example” of how digitization can help improve people’s lives. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat digital mission on September 27. At the launch, Prime Minister Modi said the revolution will connect ordinary people and poor patients with hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, during his speech, Singapore’s senior diplomat noted that there has been a dramatic acceleration in digitization amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “India’s Ayushman Bharat digital health identification launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week is a prime example of how digitization can help improve people’s lives,” he said. . It should be mentioned that the recent launch by the Prime Minister of India would guarantee a unique health identifier for every citizen. The single medical card would also function as a health account to which personal health records can be linked.

Trade volume between India and Singapore has increased dramatically: Balakrishnan

While speaking about the boom in trade between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Balakrishnan said the regional bloc and India remain committed to improving the centrality of the ‘ASEAN and to “foster an open and comprehensive provincial structure”. Unveiling Singapore’s plans, the senior diplomat said the country believes in strengthening bilateral ties by investing in large and small businesses. “, he added.” Since we established the ASEAN-India Free Trade Area in 2010, trade has almost doubled to reach US $ 77 billion in 2019. Even in the phase of COVID-19, India and ASEAN have worked together to maintain supply chains and facilitate the flow of the essentials, ”Singapore’s foreign minister said.

Bill Gates also praised Prime Minister Modi’s Ayushman Bharat digital mission

According to the Digital Health Mission, this would create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, similar to the role played by the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in the payments revolution. Notably, the mission was appreciated by several international business tycoons, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Speaking to Twitter, Gates praised Prime Minister Modi and said digital health infrastructure will help ensure equitable and accessible health care delivery and accelerate progress towards India’s health goals. In response to Gates’ tweet, Prime Minister Modi thanked the entrepreneur for his kind words on the Ayushman Bharat digital mission.

(With entries from ANI)

Image: Twitter / @ BJP4india, ANI