Biden to expand 2 national monuments in Utah cut by Trump





SALT LAKE CITY (AP) President Joe Biden will expand two sprawling national landmarks in Utah that have been at the center of a standoff on public lands that has unfolded over three presidential administrations, the Gov. of the state.

Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, issued a statement expressing disappointment at the administration’s decision to expand the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments, which were significantly reduced under President Donald Trump.

They cover vast expanses of southern Utah where red rocks reveal petroglyphs and rock dwellings and distinctive twin mounds that protrude from a grassy valley. The Trump administration cut Bears Ears, on land considered sacred to Native American tribes, by 85%, and cut Grand Staircase-Escalante by almost half.

Cox’s statement did not include details of how many monuments Biden plans to restore, and the White House and the US Department of the Interior declined to comment immediately.

Cox noted that he had offered to work with the administration on a legislative solution.

The president’s decision to expand monuments again is a tragic missed opportunity that it fails to provide certainty along with the funding for law enforcement, research and other protections that monuments need and that only the action of Congress can deliver, he said in the released statement. with other heads of state.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney also slammed Biden, saying in a tweet Thursday that he wasted the opportunity to build consensus and find a permanent solution for the monuments.

Again, Utah’s national monuments are used as a political football between administrations, Romney said. The decision to push the boundaries of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante is a devastating blow to our state, local and tribal leaders and our delegation … Today’s winner mentality has taken us away from that goal.

Jennifer Rokala, executive director of the Center for Western Priorities, applauded Bidens’ decision and said she hopes it marks a first step towards her goal of conserving at least 30% of the land and oceans of the United States d ‘by 2030.

Thank you, President Biden, Rokala said in a statement. You have listened to the native tribes and the American people and have made sure that these landscapes will be protected for generations to come.

The trump cuts have ironically increased national attention to Bears Ears, Rokala said. She called on the federal government to increase funding to manage the landscape and deal with the growing crowds.

Home Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Indigenous Cabinet Secretary, traveled to Utah in April to visit the monuments, becoming the last federal official to engage in what has been a land battle public events that lasted for years.

Former President Barack Obama proclaimed Bears Ears a national monument in 2016. The site was the first to receive the designation at the specific request of the tribes.

The Bears Ears Buttes, which overlook a grassy valley, are considered a place of worship for many tribes, according to Pat Gonzales-Rogers, executive director of the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition. The group includes the Hopi Tribe, the Navajo Nation, the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, Pueblo of Zuni, and the Ute Indian Tribe.

The Trump administration’s cuts to Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante have paved the way for possible coal and oil and gas drilling on land that was previously off-limits. However, activity was limited due to market forces.

Conservative heads of state considered the size of the two monuments the US government exceeded and applauded the cuts.

Environmental, tribal, paleontological and outdoor recreation organizations have taken legal action to restore the monuments’ original boundaries, arguing that presidents lacked the legal authority to alter monuments created by their predecessors. Meanwhile, Republicans have argued that Democratic presidents abused the Antiquities Act signed by President Theodore Roosevelt to designate monuments beyond what is necessary to protect archaeological and cultural resources.

The administration said the decision to revise the monuments was part of a larger plan to tackle climate change and reverse the Trump administration’s nefarious policies.

