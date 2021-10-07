Boris Johnson defended by Minister for failing to mention hike reduction in conference speech

The prime minister was defended by one of his new cabinet members on Thursday morning, for his failure to mention the government’s decision to drop the universal credit increase of 20 per week.

The removal of the advantage, which is should push half a million people into poverty, has been strongly opposed by major charities, Tory backbenchers and opposition parties as it has provided a lifeline for struggling families during the pandemic.

Critics have denounced the Prime Minister for failing to mention the benefit cut in his opening speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Wednesday.

Joseph Silke, communications director of conservative think tank Bright Blue, told the I: The Prime Minister is a spirited optimist, but his speech was disappointingly light on politics, and with his failure even to recognize the end of the increase in universal credit, which will plunge thousands of people into poverty. poverty, there is a risk that it will appear disconnected from the immediate challenges facing the country.

However, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi defended the removal of the measure, stressing that it was only meant to be temporary.

Asked why the prime minister chose to sidestep the biggest political issues of the day, during his speech, the Tory MP told Sky News he disagreed that the urgent problems were avoided at the conference.

He said the government announced, literally as we arrived in Manchester, a new € 500million support fund to help vulnerable households during the winter months.

Mr Zahawi also pointed out that Mr Johnson had announced a leveling bonus of up to 3,000 to send the best math and science teachers to the places that needed them most in his speech on Wednesday and last month , he had unveiled plans to repair adult social services.

But major charities have denounced the prime minister for not even mentioning the reduction in universal credit in his speech yesterday.

Sara Willcocks, head of external affairs at Turn2us told the I: Were disappointed that the Prime Minister did not mention the reduction of 20 per week to universal credit in his speech yesterday.

This policy will have a profound impact on the ability of millions of people in the UK to get the essentials they need, especially at a time of rising costs.

The decision to cut universal credit will not only bring benefit levels to historically low levels relative to the cost of living, but is directly at odds with governments’ leveling agenda.

We know from research conducted by Citizens Advice that for every pound of fundraising for areas identified as leveling priories, this reduction in universal credit will take 1.80 out of the local economy.

People use the 20 to keep a roof over their heads and feed their children.

We know from our own research that this reduction will lead to one in two families with universal credit having difficulty paying their bills and four in ten having difficulty purchasing food.

Citizens Advice has urged the government to reinstate the 20 hike as it will provide a much needed lifeline for vulnerable households during the winter months.

The ambition to invest in skills and jobs is admirable, but to deliver on its upgrade pledge, the government urgently needs to reverse the universal credit cut, said Morgan Wild, head of policy at Citizens Advice . I.

With a cost of living crisis looming, the best way to support struggling families and communities is to restore that 20-a-week lifeline.