Organizers of pro-Trump rally subpoenaed by January 6 committee





Protesters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump burst into the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The House special committee investigating the Jan.6 storming of the U.S. Capitol said Thursday it had issued three subpoenas related to a pro-Trump rally that preceded the deadly invasion.

The committee said it had issued subpoenas for testimony and files from Ali Alexander and Nathan Martin, which were said to have been linked to requests for permits for a field rally outside the Capitol.

Shortly before the crowd stormed into the building, then-President Donald Trump, in a speech outside the White House, asked a crowd of supporters to march towards the Capitol. He also pressured Republicans to reject the election results of the main states.

The committee also requested recordings from Stop the Steal LLC, which was affiliated with the Capitol rally and bears the same name as the slogan that was used to promote it.

“The rally on the Capitol grounds on January 6, like the rally near the White House that day, immediately preceded the violent attack on the headquarters of our democracy,” said select committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D -Miss., Said in a press release.

“During this day, the demonstrations escalated into violence and the demonstrators became rioters. The select committee must understand all the details of the events leading up to the attack, including who was involved in planning and funding them. We expect these witnesses to cooperate fully with our probe, ”said Thompson.

News of the select committee’s latest round of subpoenas came a week after the panel announced subpoenas for 11 people linked to Trump, including his former campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson and the former’s niece. Trump’s White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Two weeks earlier, the committee had revealed subpoenas for four Trump allies, all of whom worked in the Trump administration: former adviser Steve Bannon, former chief of staff Mark Meadows, former communications assistant Dan Scavino and former Defense Ministry official Kashyap Patel.

Panel member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Said last month that the select committee would go “directly to subpoena” for witnesses who are deemed hostile to the objectives of the investigation.

Politico reported earlier Thursday that Trump himself was asking Bannon, Meadows, Scavino and Patel to defy the committee’s subpoenas.

Asked about the report, a spokeswoman for Trump shared a statement from the former president promising that “executive privilege will be defended.”

