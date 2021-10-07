A Chinese vision of free trade

S SOMETIMES CHINA makes smart decisions. At other times, he is capable of serious mistakes and even malicious acts. But the Chinese government is rarely stupid. In particular, officials do not risk the prestige of their supreme leader, President Xi Jinping, on a whim. It’s worth revisiting the dismissive alien reactions to a decision which, while dry, is significant and revealing.

On September 16, China formally requested to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership ( CPTPP ), a trading block of 11 countries that is home to 500 million consumers in Asia and the Americas. Although China’s timing was sudden, the move was predictable. Months ago, Xi said China would favorably consider applying. His word is law. But many foreign analysts (and privately some representatives of foreign governments) confidently predict that China will never be admitted.

The skepticism is understandable. In the name of market opening and fair competition, the CPTPP s current members Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam agree to limit subsidies to large SOEs ( state enterprise s), allow most cross-border data flows and prohibit forced labor, among other promises. If these standards seem difficult for China to meet, given its state-obsessed and security-obsessed turn in recent years, it is no coincidence. The CPTPP is the orphan offspring of an earlier U.S.-led agreement, the TPP . This was designed by the Bush and Obama administrations with the goal of making Asia and the Pacific a bastion of rules-based free trade, leaving the choice to China to reform its model of state-dominated capitalism. or stay outside. Then came President Donald Trump, whose contempt for free trade and even rules led him to quit the TPP on his first full day in office. When Japan guided other founding members to forge an alternative without Trump, the CPTPP , China has spotted an opening.

Officials in Beijing have spent two years studying how difficult it will be for China to join. Their conclusion is that China will find membership difficult, especially given the strained relations with existing members who have veto power, including Australia, Canada and Japan. But they also felt that China would face even greater scrutiny if America was inside the CPTPP a distant prospect now, because of the Biden administration’s promises to put American workers before corporate profits and expand global trade.

China, in short, is serious. Its ambition can best be explained by different forms of confidence building, some more alarming than others. Begin with a benevolent and cautious optimism among those who are sometimes called reformers. This camp once promoted economic liberalization. In a China intensely focused on political control, stability, security and self-reliance, reformers now find it safer to push for a more effective state, not a smaller one. These academics, technocratic leaders, and business types argue that China is so strong and technologically advanced that it, on the whole, wins by removing barriers to trade and adhering to common international rules, for example to protect property. Chinese intellectual. These openness advocates believe China can compete in a free-trade world, but is not yet ready to draft trade regulations on its own. They welcome the opportunity to help shape standards in negotiations such as the CPTPP- membership process which they believe will take years. They hope that external pressure will outweigh vested interests at home, as happened when China joined the World Trade Organization ( IN THIS ) in 2001. Given the official Beijing consensus that America is determined to thwart China’s rise, pressure from the CPTPP a pact without America is particularly welcome. Wang Huiyao heads the Center for China and Globalization, a think tank that advocates CPTPP Entrance. China’s economy has grown 11-fold since it was admitted to the IN THIS , he notes. It’s an easy sale to call CPTPP a new chance to join a mini IN THIS .

Another type of confidence moves nationalists, including heads of government, who embrace the CPTPP . They don’t just think that the Chinese state-run system is capable of competing in the world. They think it is clearly superior. Nationalist-minded Chinese officials and academics believe market forces bring desirable efficiency gains, but stability is their top priority, which they see as China’s secret weapon. As exhibition A they emphasize their strict and collective handling of the covid-19 pandemic, in contrast to the grim death toll in the freedom-obsessed West. Their bet is that joining the CPTPP increase foreign trade and impose useful disciplines, without undermining strong political control of the economy. They sense a historic chance to advance a cherished goal, which is to make the world respect the Chinese political system.

Skeptics of China’s chances say CPTPP the rules prohibit subsidies and aid to public enterprises. In fact, there are exemptions for local authorities state enterprise s and those who provide unprofitable domestic services. In accession talks, China could agree to regulation of state enterprise s operating overseas in lucrative business sectors, while emphasizing that state-owned enterprises in the country are necessary to provide jobs, manage essential resources, or maintain an orderly financial system. China’s increasingly stringent rules for cross-border data flows will be more difficult to fine-tune, although public policy exemptions can help. China simply denies using forced labor, challenging its trading partners not to believe it.

