22nd anniversary of the death of Dr Akhter Hameed Khan – Kashmir Reader





One of the greatest Pakistanis was Akhter Hameed Khanhe who proved to the people that when you empower the people, the people can take care of themselves. – Prime Minister Imran Khan, world renowned social scientist Dr Akhter Hameed Khan, was born in Agra (India) on July 15, 1914 and died on October 9, 1999. He was the founder of the Academy for Pakistan Rural Development (later Bangladesh) (BARD) and Orangi Pilot Project (OPP, Pakistan). Pakistan and Bangladesh owe him a great debt for his contributions to rural development and the introduction of microfinance and other methods of poverty reduction. While working at BARD, in addition to his pioneering work on rural development and microfinance, Dr Khan launched an ambitious movement to support women emancipation and emancipation. Many Orthodox Muslims (including clerics) resisted him, but Dr Khan was relentless and the movement eventually took off. Today, Bangladesh is benefiting from Dr Khan’s efforts, as the participation of women in society is now much greater. In fact, two women became the prime ministers of the country, Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina (current prime minister). With the Orangi pilot project, Dr Khan introduced many innovative ideas related to sanitation, water, health, empowerment of men and women, rural development. For example, the National Rural Support Program in Pakistan follows the principles established by Dr Khan. Likewise, Agha Khan’s rural support program is based on the conceptual framework developed by Dr Khan. With his various programs, Dr Khan has proven to the world that empowering the poor can really improve their lives. His ideas went viral and inspired other efforts in Pakistan and other parts of the world. Internationally, the launch of microcredit by the Grameen Bank and support for micro-savings by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are just a few examples. He also left behind several disciples such as the Nobel Prize winner, Professor Mohammad Yunus, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, Shoaib Sultan Khan and Parveen Rehman. His services have been appreciated by many in East and West. Dr Khan has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. He also received the Ramon Magsaysay Prize (Philippines), the Jinnah Prize (posthumously) and the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (posthumously) for his various contributions. Former President of Pakistan Mohammad Ayub Khan decorated him with Sitara-e-Pakistan. Former President Pervez Musharraf and former Finance Minister (later Prime Minister) Shaukat Aziz also appreciated Dr Khan in two separate seminars held to pay tribute to him. Former Bangladeshi President Hussain Muhammad Ershad also honored Dr Khan in a ceremony by presenting him with a plaque. Dr Khan continues to be celebrated to this day. The Akhtar Hameed Khan National Center for Rural Development (AHKNCRD) and Akhter Hameed Khan Resource Center bear his name. BARD has placed a mural on the premises of the Academy and the library bears his name. In Comilla, there is also a road called Dr Akhter Hameed Khan Road. Dr Khan died in 1999 and was buried at the OPP office. May God rest his soul in peace.

The writer is a US-based researcher and a nephew of Dr Akhter Hameed Khan

