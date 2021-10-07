Boris Johnson wants to pay Stem teachers 3,000 bonus research shows incentives don’t work

The only political announcement Boris Johnson made in his Conservative party party conference speech, as many have underline, was a leveling bonus of 3,000 for teachers. The idea of ​​getting math, physics, chemistry and computer science teachers to accept jobs in schools serving disadvantaged areas seems plausible. And being taught by specialist teachers could encourage young people to embrace relevant careers. But will it work?

These new incentives are not intended to attract more people to teaching science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subjects – simply to move existing specialist teachers to new areas. The first question to consider is therefore whether there are enough teachers in these topics.

If there is no overall surplus nationwide, attracting teachers in some areas could leave other areas understaffed. This could result in a more equitable distribution of educational resources, but it would be an equality of insufficiency.

Staff shortage

It is difficult to say how many teachers quite. Corn our research shows that salary increases (within the usual ranges), bonuses and cash incentives do not attract people into education – as popular as they are for those already the intention become teachers.

The Ministry of Education own analysis indicates that those coaching teaching Stemming subjects are less likely to enter education after graduation than newly qualified teachers in other subjects. Plus, those who did were less likely to stay. Scholarships generally do not attract shortage teachers to publicly funded schools.

Offers of financial incentives to get existing teachers to move to hard-to-recruit areas are not new. They have already been tried. In fact, this bonus that Johnson announced in his speech is very similar to previous diets. As late as May 2019, the UK government announced that early career math and physics teachers in the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber would receive an incentive of 2,000 encourage them to stay in the area.

Ads like this are a quick fix. They suggest that a government is doing something. The major problem, however, is that it’s not clear if they work.

Bad precedent

Our in-depth analyzes of international evidence suggest that financial incentives are only effective when there is a link involved. In Norway, for example, teachers working in schools with a high number of vacancies receive a salary benefit during their stay, but they lose it once they are transferred to a school with a low number of vacancies. .

Many studies in the USA have shown that teachers can be persuaded to stay in a difficult school or area, or to continue teaching a shortage subject, for a specified period of time. But any effect disappears as soon as the incentive is removed. This suggests that a one-time payment of 3,000 may not be enough to persuade many teachers in one area of ​​England to uproot themselves, perhaps along with their families, and move permanently to another area.

Newly qualified teachers often do not want to teach in the most difficult schools. Ideally, they want to be in a more supportive environment early in their careers where they can develop their skills and confidence.

Financial incentives cannot compensate for poor working conditions or leadership and school climate problems. The evidence is that financial incentives to move to a poorer area are more successful in attracting teachers to better performing schools, and less successful in schools with a high proportion of disadvantaged students.

That the government is mindful of education and the shortage of specialist teachers in some areas, such as the north-east of England, is of course welcome. However, what is on offer is unlikely to work. And if we trust the previous ones, it will undoubtedly be forgotten.

The National education service planned to recruit 1,500 teachers from understaffed schools, and only placed 24 before being dropped. The Teacher Troops Program, similarly, offered 40,000 scholarships (and was only used by 22 former servicemen). And the Return to teaching program, which saw 600,000 spent on a planned return of 3,000 teachers (offering bonuses of 1,500), but recruited only 63 people, of whom only 27 apparently ended up teaching national curriculum subjects in public schools . Contrary to the program’s announcement, it was canceled without much fanfare.

It is clear that something more radical is needed.

