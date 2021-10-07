Souvenirs of PM Modi auctioned, 16cr raised for Clean Ganga | Latest India News

Indian javelin Neeraj Chopras, Olympic gold medalist 1.5 crore, while several memorabilia presented as gifts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi were sold in three rounds of auctions conducted to coincide with his 20 years in political office since the start of his first term as minister in leader of Gujarat in 2001.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Ganges clean-up mission. According to officials, a total of 16 crore was raised for more than 1,300 items auctioned.

The third online auction round of prestigious gifts and souvenirs presented to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was held from September 17 to October 7, 2021 via the web portal www.pmmementos.gov.in. The proceeds from the online auction are donated to the Namami Gange mission. Shri Narendra Modi is the first Indian prime minister to auction all the gifts he has received for the noble cause of conserving and rejuvenating the country’s lifeline – the sacred Ganga river, the government said in a statement.

Auctions for some items continued until time of printing.

1,348 memorabilia were auctioned online in this third round, which generated enormous interest among the public, who enthusiastically bid for the opportunity to own a treasured piece of history. Featured items in this online auction series included sports memorabilia from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games; models of Ayodhya Ram Mandir; Varanasis Rudraksh Auditorium and many other valuable and interesting collectibles. More than 8,600 bids were received for the items, the government statement added.

Other items such as the Decorative Mace, a Replica of the Unity Statue, and a Charkha and a Bell received the highest bids in terms of auction value compared to their base prices.

The maximum number of tenders was received by the Sardar Patel sculpture (140 tenders), the wooden Ganesha (117 tenders), the Pune metro line souvenir (104 tenders) and the torch remembrance of the Victory (98 offers). The favorite picks in terms of highest bid value were Neeraj Chopras’ javelin ( 1.5 cr), autographed fencing saber by Bhavani Devi ( 1.25 cr), Sumit Antis javelin ( 1.002 cr), Angavastra autographed by the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic contingent ( 1 cr) and Lovlina Borgohains boxing gloves ( 91 lakh), adds the press release.