Boris Johnson’s Toxic Toy – Punch Newspapers

National football teams continue to play qualifying matches for the upcoming World Cup scheduled in Qatar. England faced Hungary recently and black players in the England squad have been the target of racist abuse. Before that, there was the incident of racist abuse against black players after England lost the 2021 European Nations Cup final match to Italy. As I watched three black players lose shots on goal, it occurred to me that a barrage of racist abuse would ensue. It made. Subsequently, I waited for the reaction of one person, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

I am not doing this because of these racist abuses against the only black British players. I do this because other variations of the same heart disease i.e. racism exist in the form of tribalism in Nigeria. The last British angle offered another perspective from which to examine the same question. I once made a claim on this page that rubbed off on a whore capable of justifying the hatred of innocent human beings from the tribes to which the criminals who offend them belong. I summarize the same claim here: I lost (if I ever had it) the ability to hate (which to me is poison) so I don’t know how anyone can justify hate for any reason. it would be. One character (named Maye E.) reacted to this claim with profanity online, applauded by fellow students who did not consider harboring poison in the heart to be self-destructive. Many of them are in our world, which is why we can’t stop drawing attention to the dangers our world potentially faces in this regard.

In my opinion, hatred for other humans is venom (I mean the kind of hatred that a snake has for its enemies, so that it accumulates poison in the fangs and releases it to reach only one goal to kill). The German Nazis systematically killed 14 million people, including six million Jews. In Rwanda even priests harbored hatred against their fellow human beings and joined in the genocide of 1994. It took that same venom for a certain British cricketer to racially abuse people for over a year. After this cricketer was suspended from playing matches for harboring this kind of venom, Prime Minister Johnson condemned the suspension. Soon after, the same venom was released not once but twice (in soccer matches in Italy and Hungary) against black English footballers. Racism. It was the poisonous snake that Johnson played with while defending the cricketer. I recognized this for exactly what it was then, and that’s why I answered (see: Boris Johnson and this heart disease, The punchJuly 2, 2021).

It’s important to bring attention to this thing because our world remains vulnerable to the racism and tribalism that made Nazi Germany and Rwanda possible. For example, in Hungary today, the racist point of view is flourishing and the citizens elected the current president because of his populist but racist policies. Against this, the EU could not do anything. In parts of Africa, animosity and inter-tribal killings continue, largely unreported, except when the BBC and Aljazeera TV air documentaries focusing on these issues. In advanced countries, the battle against racial profiling, racist discrimination and abuse continues. The governing bodies of different sports condemn prejudices based on race or tribe. As this battle continues, some public figures are making comments that undermine the effort. This is what Johnson did when he condemned the cricket governing body for sanctioning the cricketer.

In the context of Johnson’s comment and what happened later in relation to the England-Italy and England-Hungary football matches, I like to raise a few issues. I think national political leaders may be pushing their eagerness to comment on just about any topical issue too far. I suspect that at this time Johnson wanted to capitalize on a popular sentiment which is the mistaken sentiment that the cricketer had indulged in racist abuse so long ago. Johnson is putting our world in danger by turning racism into a political toy, and I’ll get to that later.

With his commentary on the cricketer, Johnson promoted a notion of injustice being perpetrated against the racist cricketer. Is this notion correct, with all its obvious implications?

I once said that with his comment, Johnson was indirectly encouraging ethnic denigration and hate promoters in Nigeria. I think this involvement is the same in all the nations of the world where racist and tribal-inspired tensions simmer. For me, this is a common front that we should have in this battle, and punitive weight is what we should collectively give up to anyone who encourages hatred against our fellow human beings. But when the leader of the UK (on which the rest of the world depends to lead) is the one who stands up for a racist in any form, then the battle is lost before it begins.

Johnson underestimated the dire consequences for us of this deadly disease called racism. He did it to the extent that he rhetorically commented on it like any normal everyday affair like he did in the case of the cricketer just because he wanted to be on the popular side of the debate. The barrage of racist abuse against black English players after the two indicated football matches justifies my earlier claim that the Prime Minister did not fully understand what it was about here. As a leader, he doesn’t have to justify the cricketer in one way or another. For in turning back later to condemn the racist abuses that followed the defeat against Italy, the Prime Minister spoke two confusing languages ​​which sent confusing signals that would not help the British engaged in the anti-racism effort . I think just as he didn’t realize the implications of his comments regarding the cricketer, Johnson didn’t even realize how wide the net was when it came to the racists he condemned after the game against Italy.

The net is much wider and the disease of racism is more prevalent not only in the UK but around the world. I’m staying with the UK in order to show Johnson the extent of what’s going on under his own roof and that he’s missed, one reason he played with poison in the case involving the cricketer . Many who do not openly express racist views still have the venom. Racism that is hidden is in fact manifest if only more attention is paid to it. For example, he is featured in the media coverage of football matches in the UK. This is the width of the net. Here, I give the example of the match between Chelsea and Leicester City in the final of the English FA Cup for 2021.

There was a version of this match broadcast in Nigeria by StarTimes (the Chinese digital television company). After the match was over, and for the next 30 minutes it took to present the cup to Leicester City, the cameraman made sure that none of the black players on the winning team were shown. He fixed the camera on every white player, but not once did he choose one of Leicester City’s black players as everyone hugged and ran to celebrate their victory. Not once has the Nigerias Wilfred Ndidi (at the heart of Leicesters’ success) been shown. The only time the camera landed on Kelechi Iheanacho, the cameraman behaved like it was a mistake. He hurriedly turned Iheanacho’s camera away, placed it on a white reader, where it then remained for a long time. The media that the English FA engages have racists lurking in their ranks and I think this particular incident should be investigated by the FA.

Such media coverage is part of the broad but subtle racism in the UK that Johnson seems to be missing. At the BBC, this dismissive approach to people in parts of Africa is also there. The BBC World News weather forecasters are at the center of it all. Throughout 2020 and early 2021 (has improved lately), weather presenters would show the map of Africa. The area of ​​intense weather activity at any time of the year is West Africa. But BBC presenters would not mention any nation in this area. On the contrary, they show South Africa without remarkable meteorological activity, and they infallibly mention South Africa as if it were the only country on the continent. His racism, hidden, but so obvious, if only we pay more attention.

To be continued next week

