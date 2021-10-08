Donald Trump backs Esteban ‘Steve’ Bovo for mayor of Hialeah





Republican Esteban Steve Bovo Jr. received what is arguably the most valuable support possible for his party members on Thursday when former President Donald Trump approved his candidacy to become the next mayor of the town of Hialeahs.

Steve has always fought for conservative principles, Trump said in a written statement. He understands the importance of fiscal discipline and the need to remove heavy regulations that stifle the economy. Hialeah is a shining example of the entrepreneurial spirit of the Americas. Bovo understands that small businesses, not government, are the job creators. He will fight to remove the government.

Born in Queens, New York, Bovo first served in a public capacity when he won a seat on Hialeah City Council in 1998. His fellow councilors later chose him to be their chairman.

Ten years later, he successfully ran for a seat at Florida House to represent District 110. He was re-elected two years later without opposition.

Bovo went on to win a seat on the Miami-Dade County non-partisan commission in 2010 and led the body as chairman during the 2017-18 term. He often took moderate and conservative positions from the podium, and his interest spanned a range of issues reflected in his legislation and leadership roles, with transportation taking precedence in the later years of his tenure.

In 2020, months before he had to resign due to term limitation, he stepped down to run for county mayor, a race he ultimately lost to Daniella Levine Cava. His campaign has positioned him as a conservative alternative to Levine Cavas’ liberal agenda.

Bovo has attacked the status quo, Trump wrote, by leading the successful passage of Miami-Dade County’s pension reforms and term limits that forced him out of office last year. The approvals from the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, Fraternal Order of Police and Hialeah Firefighters Association reflect Bovos’ support for first responders, Trump wrote.

I also have no doubt that Steve (will stand up) for the far left agenda that seeks to change America. Steve, like so many families in Hialeah, knows how socialism is destroying a country from within with policies that give the government too much power over our lives, Trump wrote. The great people of Hialeah understand the importance of electing good local government candidates who will stop the social experiments of extremists and their reckless tax and spending program that cripples communities and kills jobs.

Already a favorite to succeed Carlos Hernndez as the mayor’s seat of Hialeah, Hernndez has to step down due to term limits. Trump’s endorsement makes Bovo anything but a shoo-in.

Trump has enjoyed massive support in Hialeah, the fifth most populous city in Florida and the second most populous municipality in Miami-Dade County. Its share of the vote in November ranged from 70% to 78% in the city’s constituencies.

In February, Governor Ron DeSantis pledged to back Bovo if he ran for mayor of Hialeah, encouraging him to go ahead and throw his hat in the ring.

Isis Garcia-Martinez, a fellow Republican and former member of the Hialeah Council, is also running for the technically non-partisan post. She made city history as the first Hispanic woman to serve as Hialeah’s board chair.

In March, she called Bovos’ candidacy a back-up plan for her primary goal of being elected mayor of Miami-Dade. Hialeah, she said, deserves a mayor who thinks of them first and not because he has no options and needs a job.

Other candidates include Fernando Godo, a former city council candidate and activist who led calls in 2019 to oust Hernndez; Julio Martinez, who raced in 2013; and Hialeah resident Juan Santana, mayoral candidate in 2013 and 2017.

But according to Trump, no one is better suited for the job than Bovo.

As mayor, Bovo will fight for values ​​which are now under attack from the radical left, he wrote. This is why I am asking the amazing people of Hialeah to join me in this fight by supporting Esteban Steve Bovo for the mayor of Hialeah. He has my full and complete approval!

Florida Politics has contacted Bovo for comment, but did not receive a response until press time.

