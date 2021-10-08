Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times





Were covering the rush to buy Covid treatment pills in Asia, the Nobel Prize winner for literature and climate issues facing China.

A rush to buy Covid pills At least four countries in the Asia-Pacific region have announced agreements with drug maker Merck to purchase a pill that the pharmaceutical company says could cut the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 by half. Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea have all announced deals to purchase supplies of molnupiravir, the treatment pill for Covid, even though their regulatory agencies have yet to approve the drug. Thailand and Taiwan are also reportedly in talks to purchase supplies of the pill. The announcements came less than a week after the pill maker released clinical trial results that showed its effectiveness. Countries are the first to agree to buy the pill other than the United States, which bought enough pills for 1.7 million treatments for $ 1.2 billion in June. Processing: The Mercks pill, the first oral antiviral drug that can be taken at home, is expected to help limit future coronavirus outbreaks and reduce the need for expensive hospital stays.

Will China Measure Up to Climate Change? Just weeks before a critical UN climate summit in Glasgow, attention is riveted on China and its willingness to do more to reduce emissions. The world’s leading energy agency said last week that China has the means and the capacity to reduce its emissions. Its actions could be significant for the planet’s climate. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has pledged to start cutting carbon dioxide and other gases generated by burning coal, gas and oil by 2030, and to stop funding new coal-fired power plants In other countries. But China is also currently building several massive gas-fired power plants and still plans to build 247 gigawatts of new coal-fired power, nearly six times the total coal capacity of Germany, according to U.S. Climate Envoy John. Kerry.

Growth: The additional energy is in demand in China, where its manufacturing sector produces a third of the world’s factory goods. The main driver of China’s emissions, however, is its insatiable appetite for steel and cement, which are needed for apartment towers, high-speed train lines, subways and other large construction projects. Incentives: To encourage the use of renewables, the Chinese government has ordered electric utilities to charge customers up to five times more when electricity is scarce and generated primarily by coal, than when renewables pour into the network.

Abdulrazak Gurnah wins the Nobel Prize for Literature The Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded to the Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah for his works which explore the lingering trauma of colonialism, war and displacement. He is the first African to win this award in nearly two decades. In an interview with The Times, Gurnah, who moved to Britain at 18 as a refugee, said he stumbled into writing, in part to cope with his sense of dislocation. He started out by writing Memories of his Homeland and other excerpts without ever intending to publish them, but over the years stories started to take shape. He has now written 10 novels. The most recent, Afterlives, explores the generational effects of German colonialism in Tanzania and how it divided communities. The thing that motivated the whole experience of writing for me was this idea of ​​losing your place in the world, Gurnah said. Misery, poverty, homesickness, that sort of thing, you start to seriously think and think about things. Here are Timess’ reviews of his work.

To come up: The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, which attracts the most attention and is often considered the most prestigious of prizes. Last year’s winner was the World Food Program, the United Nations agency that tackles hunger. THE LAST NEWS Asia Pacific

France is the main breadbasket of the European Union. Yet half of its farmers are over 50 and are expected to retire within the next decade, leaving nearly 160,000 farms to seize. A new company called Hectar aims to recruit a diverse group of 2,000 young people each year to lead an agricultural technology revolution and advance French agriculture into the future. ARTS AND IDEAS

The benefits of logging It’s not just for teenage girls or the literate. If you are going through a difficult time or if you are feeling down, try putting a pen on paper. Journaling has become a hallmark of the personal care movement.

Studies have shown that writing in a journal can lead to better sleep and greater self-confidence, writes Hayley Phelan in The Times. She started journaling a few years ago when she was unhappy in her marriage and career. I was in a place where I would have tried anything to make myself feel better, writes Hayley. If anyone had told me that a daily practice of morning somersaults had helped her through a rough time, you better believe I would have started riding. Wondering where to start or what to write about? Here are some tips. PLAY, WATCH, EAT What to cook

That’s it for today’s briefing. See you next time. Matthew PS The American war in Afghanistan started 20 years ago this week. Here’s a look at photos from Times photographer Tyler Hicks. The last episode of The Daily focuses on the state of the coronavirus pandemic. Claire Moses wrote Arts and Ideas of Today. You can reach Matthew and the team at [email protected].

