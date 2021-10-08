We need more, EU and US urge China ahead of climate summit | The powerful 790 KFGO





By Kate Abnett BRUSSELS (Reuters) US and EU climate envoys urged China to increase emissions reduction targets on Thursday, adding pressure on the world’s largest emitter ahead of COP26 in Glasgow . Three weeks before the start of the United Nations COP26 summit, the United States and the EU are trying to convince other countries to tackle climate change more quickly. Topping the list is China, which produces around 28% of global emissions. We need more clarity from the Chinese, for example, on when they will peak with their emissions, what their plans are with coal-fired power generation in China, the policy chief said on Thursday climate change, Frans Timmermans, at an EU conference. The United States, the second emitter after China, is responsible for around 15% of emissions and the EU for around 8%. China aims to become carbon neutral by 2060 and a shorter-term target for its CO2 emissions to peak by 2030, which is not in line with the steep reductions scientists estimate. needed this decade to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. We hope China will join us in this effort to achieve serious enough cuts, US climate envoy John Kerry said. China must decide whether it wants to be seen as a real leader on this issue and also as a responsible nation vis-à-vis global efforts. Last month, President Xi Jinping said China would stop funding international coal-fired power generation, which analysts say could wipe out $ 50 billion in planned investments, although that does not cover the new national centers. Ambitious action by China could put pressure on other countries to act, with India and Saudi Arabia among those that have yet to improve on their emission reduction commitments. Efforts to get climate action high on the agenda face headwinds from other geopolitical tensions. The United States and China agreed this week that their presidents will hold a virtual meeting by the end of the year to try to improve communication as strategic rivalry intensifies and relations are strained over hot spots, including Taiwan. (Reporting by Kate Abnett; editing by Barbara Lewis)

