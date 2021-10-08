Boris Johnson jokes but maybe the joke is on him

These include soaring energy prices, food, labor and gasoline shortages, and tax hikes that accelerate as the country enters its first winter without. COVID-19 related restrictions. Remarkably, voters aren’t yet blaming Johnson for any of these issues, but the government knows voters are terrified of what lies ahead. Johnson’s tactic this week was to blame companies for relying on cheap labor and urged voters to stay the course he said was the Brexit dividend from a shift from a a low-wage economy to a high-wage economy that is no longer dependent on uncontrolled immigration. . Motorists line up for fuel at a gas station in Ashford, Kent, England on Wednesday. Credit:PA He casually dismissed complaints from pig farmers that they had to potentially slaughter 100,000 pigs due to a shortage of slaughterhouse workers, saying they were going to die anyway and anyone who ate a bacon sandwich. had eaten a dead pig.

His wife, Carrie, who has built her image as a millennial animal activist, is silent about her husband’s amalgamation of the huge animal welfare issues that the Farmers Union says are being raised by the wasted animal life and agriculture. Johnson will find it harder to ignore the growing concerns of his backbenchers who fear that a time bomb in the cost of living, combined with a higher national insurance tax from next April, is fatal at the polls. Margaret Thatcher would not have ignored the meteorite that has just crashed into public finances, Johnson said in her defense. From right, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Minister Without Portfolio Oliver Dowden listen to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s speech. Credit:PA Thatcher… was often unpopular at this point… but she never cared because by the fourth year the policies adopted had paid off, former minister David Davis said at a side event.

If you are pursuing a policy today that is popular today but yields results in two years that are going to be disastrous, guess what the results will be, Davis warned, citing the national insurance tax hike and the cancellation of corporate tax cuts. Loading Johnson has achieved a marvel in British politics drawing former Labor voters in the Midlands and north beyond the so-called Red Wall while retaining traditional Conservative voters in the South East, the Blue Wall. But for MPs eager to see a plan that shows how the party can hold on to the north without losing the south, this year’s Conservative Party conference did nothing to allay their concerns. Were they all socialists now, joked Steve Baker, a Brexiteer leader, who led the influential group of ERG MPs, but turned his attention to tackling COVID restrictions and lowering taxes since the pandemic.

We are moving forward miserably, applying the policies of the Ed Milibands Labor Party, and hating him every minute and trying to claim his conservatism and that truly our hearts are elsewhere, Baker said at an event hosted by the Institute of Business economic. Loading The next few months will be critical for Johnson. He has repeatedly refused to guarantee that there will be no shortage of produce at Christmas, only promising that this year’s holiday season will be better than the last. For context, Johnson last year told millions of people to spend Christmas Day alone to help fight the pandemic. The Prime Minister knows his joy is alluring. He has a Trumpian ability to dodge what would end the careers of other MPs. His followers left Manchester delighted.