Interview reveals Trump executive Org Weisselberg and McConney’s close relationship

The Trump organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, trusted his colleague Jeffrey McConney so much that he once said he would sign anything McConney put in front of him without bothering to read it.

Now McConney has testified in a Manhattan grand jury investigation that has led to criminal charges against Weisselberg and the company. As the Controller of the Trump Organization, he is the most knowledgeable person about the company’s finances besides Weisselberg himself.

Details of Weisselberg and McConney’s relationship emerged in an interview Weisselberg gave to the New York State Attorney General’s office in October 2017. The Daily Beast obtained a full transcript of the interview through a request of the Freedom of Information Act and released it on Wednesday. Previously, only part of the transcript was publicly available in court documents.

The interview was conducted as part of the New York AG investigation into how the Trump Foundation misappropriated funds for the personal use of former President Donald Trump and to advance his political career. Weisselberg, who was the foundation’s treasurer, explained how she made donations and processed payments in the full transcript.

In the interview, representatives of the attorney general’s office pointed to documents bearing Weisselberg’s signatures. Weisselberg said he had not read several of these documents, but signed them anyway because McConney had already reviewed them.

“Knowing that this went through Jeff McConney, who provided the original information and then he told me I could sign, I would go ahead and sign these things,” Weisselberg said in the interview. .

Weisselberg said he and McConney had an abbreviated way of working after years of working together, and they didn’t have written policies in place on how to handle financial records. In addition to his role at the Trump Organization, McConney also acted as an accountant for the Trump Foundation and helped set up a website for the foundation’s fundraising coordinated with the Trump campaign, Weisselberg said.

McConney worked with a third-party tax firm for his work on the Trump Foundation, Weisselberg told the AG’s office. As treasurer of the purported charity, Weisselberg ultimately approved of everything McConney presented to him.

“Jeff McConney worked with me for a long time. He previously worked for a CPA firm, ”Weisselberg said. “He knew exactly what they were asking. And I was counting on him to do the right thing and give him the right information.”

Trump ultimately admitted to wrongdoing as a result of the AG’s 2019 investigation. He was forced to dissolve the foundation and ordered to pay millions in fines.

Jeffrey McConney testified in another Trump investigation that is still ongoing

Now Trump faces a separate legal puzzle: the Manhattan District Attorney’s criminal investigation into his business, which is being conducted in conjunction with the state attorney general’s office.

The prosecutor’s office filed indictments against the company and Weisselberg in July, accusing them of a sweeping ploy to evade income tax and perks like apartments. Weisselberg and the company’s lawyers have pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

McConney, who also testified for the AG’s Trump Foundation investigation, is also a witness to the Manhattan prosecutor’s ongoing investigation.

He has already testified before the grand jury set up by the prosecutor’s office. According to the Wall Street Journal, he is also the “unaccused co-conspirator No. 1” referenced in the July indictment.

Prosecutors have tried to “tip” Weisselberg into cooperating with their long-standing investigation, which is also examining other issues related to the finances of the Trump Organization.

