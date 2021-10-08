Trade is “biggest source of friction” between US and China, analyst says

President Biden and Xi Jinping have agreed to hold a virtual summit. Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center Director Josh Lipsky joins Yahoo Finance Live for a chat.

Video transcript

AKIKO FUJITA: President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to hold a virtual meeting by the end of the year. The tentative deal came after a six-hour meeting between national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China’s top diplomat. Trade tensions and China’s encroachment on Taiwan are among the topics likely to be discussed here. But the Chinese economy is also at the center of concerns, in large part because of the signs of distress we have seen in the real estate sector, which is, of course, the very sector that has helped fuel the kind of growth we have seen. have seen in China.

Let’s bring in Josh Lipsky, he’s the director of the GeoEconomics Center at the Atlantic Council. And Josh came out with a new report, “China Pathfinder,” that I know, Josh, you worked with the Rhodium Group, which really looks at the growth trajectory of the Chinese economy. It seems like the gist of this report is really a country that is sort of in conflict over where it wants the economy to go. What surprised you the most?

JOSH LIPSKY: I think you’re right, Akiko, and thank you for inviting me. So when you think about it, what we tried to do was an eight month study, we took a deep dive into the Chinese economy looking back over the past decade on chinapathfinder.org, you can also it. see behind me. And what we’re trying to highlight here is have they done any market-driven reforms in the last decade? Because this story is so confusing and what we are seeing now with Evergrande can confuse this narrative as well.

And we wanted to go really deep into the data, look at the competition in the market, look at the trade, look at the innovation, look at the portfolio flows. And one thing that surprises me is trading. This is what we heard this week from Ambassador Tai, this is the biggest source of friction between the United States and China on trade.

But in our study, China does better on trade on the six measures we use to benchmark them against open market economies. They are closer to OECD trade standards than almost any other category, in our opinion. And in fact, on tariff barriers, China had a lower rate in 2020 than the United States. So, even though there are a lot of gaps for China to fill and huge ways in which it fails to have market-driven reforms, and we can talk about it, there are also some surprising results in this. study.

AKIKO FUJITA: Yes, I mean, the other thing you point out, when you look at the overall economy, you say that the Chinese economy is on shaky ground largely because of the debt it has built up in the process. of the kind of growth we’ve seen over the past decade. It seems that over the past few months, reports suggest that President Xi is really looking or willing to slow growth in exchange for the quality of growth. What does this mean for the growth scenarios you have presented?

JOSH LIPSKY: Yeah, so you know, if you look at that in the report, and it’s not just our estimates, it’s from the People’s Bank, and the IMF and others, there’s kind of a more moderate approach, where the slowdown is going to 6%, 5%, happening in the middle of the decade, maybe 4% but the People’s Bank’s own stress test indicating COVID continues, severe lockdowns, other financial stresses like Evergrande, could slow growth down to 2% under certain scenarios, important to caution this, but certain scenarios. And just try to figure out what that would mean from a geopolitical point of view, from a flow point of view, from a trade point of view, from an investment point of view, 2% growth, something that we haven’t seen in China for decades. And I think those are the conversations going on internally in China right now.

Are there any reforms they can undertake to prevent this from happening? But what volatility does this introduce into their system? This has always been the compromise for China. In the past, they have been able to play both ways. They could control, and they could have growth. And I think what our study says at the most basic level is that it won’t be the same math in the 2020s.

ZACK GUZMAN: Yeah, Josh, and sure, you know, if I can use that expression, it takes two to dance here. And when we talk about trade, you know President Trump has made it a big point in his trade war with China. We have seen little so far how President Biden wants to work with Xi Jinping. As Akiko said, we are going to see the virtual meeting between them. When you look at that, I mean, how much can that weigh in terms of American relations there in terms of real openness, greater openness in trade if the United States increasingly adopts a more closed approach?

JOSH LIPSKY: Yes, and that’s a central question of the study, Zack, because we’ve compared ourselves here to 10 OECD economies. And you can learn a lot about China when you do that. But you can also learn a lot about these other countries when you do this. And if the message the United States is getting from China over the past decade is that we need more industrial policy, we need more subsidies, we need to be more protectionist, than the growth calculation. will not pay off for China, and it certainly won’t pay off for the United States.

So it would be a mistake to read what’s going on in the Chinese economy and try to emulate that in any way. I think we have unfortunately moved a little in this direction. But this is not the right policy to follow and it is not. What’s interesting about our study is that we’re going to do it every year. So while China’s line may move closer or further to OECD standards, the US line may move further away from itself on trade and other issues within a year. And this is something we need to be wary of.

AKIKO FUJITA: Josh, there are a lot of questions about what this new approach, if we even want to call it that, of President Xi is likely to mean for the tech industry, especially in China. We’ve seen it grow incredibly with names like Alibaba, as well as Tencent, really competing globally. I know you’ve also looked at venture capital investments in the country. How much do you think this has actually changed due to the broader market dynamics in this perception that China will not allow these companies to develop freely as they have?

JOSH LIPSKY: What’s so interesting about the study is that it sometimes confuses what you think, doesn’t it? So here you have the CV of China 2010 as a percentage of GDP 0.1, which is basically negligible. Look where China is now, three, you know, number three, just behind the UK and the US. So it’s important to understand that you know, the Chinese government is putting a lot of money into venture capital through their country, that’s something we’re trying to parallel here actually with the other question. of Zack, with the spending bills we’re talking about in Congress. China has therefore made significant progress there on the point of VC in particular.

They’ve also made significant headway in competing in the market, you were talking about Tesla earlier, right? So Tesla’s ability to sell cars in China, something you wouldn’t have seen ten years ago. So it’s important for us in the United States, I think, to have a nuanced perspective and somehow more grounded in the Chinese economy and not just take the Evergrandes of the world and say well, that’s it. , the system is terminated. Or that’s it, they’re going to have unprecedented success for the next decade. Neither is really true.