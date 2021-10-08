Harsh Sanghavi to BJP workers: people see PM Modi in us





Gujarat State Minister of Interior and Police Housing Harsh Sanghavi urged BJP workers to remember that people see Narendrabai (PM Modi) in them when they lead in public. The minister also recalled that the government is allowing garba in private groups during Navratri so that people can enjoy it after suffering mental distress during the pandemic.

Sanghavi, who reported on a cycling rally organized by the Vadodara City Police as part of the Azadi Amrutmahotsav and Fit India movement, also later participated in the BJP’s Jan Ashirwaad Yatra which passed through the city. Sanghavi, who also holds an independent office as MoS of Gujarat for sports, youth services and cultural activities, disaster management, coordination of volunteer organization, non-resident Gujaratis division, Gruh Rakshak Dal and Gram Rakshak Dal, Civil Defense, Ban, Excise, Jail, Border Security, also addressed party workers before starting the Jan Ashirwaad Yatra. Flanked by MP Ranjan Bhatt, Mayor Keyur Rokadia and other BJP leaders from Vadodara, Sanghavi said, “We must join hands and pay tribute to Narendrabhai (Modi), who spent 20 years in power. He was first the pride of Gujarat and now he is the pride of India. The opposition couldn’t even point the finger at it, it’s a matter of pride for us, he said. He further recalled that it was only thanks to Modi that the people elected the ruling party. BJP workers should always remember that when we go among the people they see Narendra Modi in us. It is only because of him that people have entrusted us with power and given us the opportunity to serve them, we must not forget that. BJP workers can call me directly anytime of the day or night as I will always remain a BJP worker, he said. Sanghavi said he had already completed the first task given to him by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after being sworn in as minister of state. “As soon as I was sworn in, on the first day as MoS, CM Bhupendra Patel gave me the first instruction as the appointment of young people (Lok Rakshak Dal), who have been suspended due to the Covid epidemic -19, should be immediately deleted. I called a meeting on Sunday to do what is necessary immediately… Thus, the Interior Ministry declared 27,847 vacant positions (in Lok Rakshak Dal), which will be filled in the coming days, ”Sanghavi said.

