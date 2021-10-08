Working visit to Bali, Jokowi to examine mangrove plantation to G20 venue





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo left for Bali, for a working visit. Via Pangkalan TNI TO Halim Perdanakusuma, JakartaThe head of state and his entourage took off aboard the presidential plane Indonesia-1 at around 7.45 am WIB, Friday (8/10). Quoted in a press release, upon his arrival at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Badung Regency, the president Jokowi will go directly to Ngurah Rai Forest Park to review the implementation of the mangrove plantation. After that, Jokowi is expected to give guidance to the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) across Bali Province, which will be held at the Wisma Sabha Utama Building, Bali Governor’s Office Complex. At the end of a series of working visits to Bali province, Jokowi will review a number of venues that will be used at the G20 summit. In 2022, Indonesia is trusted to host the big meeting. Also accompanying the President and Ms. Iriana Joko Widodo on the flight to Bali Province were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Head of Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, Presidential Military Secretary Marsda TNI Mr. Tonny Harjono , Commander of Major General Paspampres Tri Budi Utomo, Coordinator of the Special Presidential Staff Ari Dwipayana, and Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin. Indonesia will host the G20 Presidency event in 2022. Later, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi will receive the witness in Rome, Italy. “Mr. President, Mr. Joko Widodo will attend the closing of the G20 Summit in Rome on October 30 and 31 and there, Mr. President will officially accept the handing over of the Presidency of the G20 from the Italian Prime Minister to the President of the Republic Indonesia, ”Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said during the online press conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Indonesia has prepared 5 pillars of the priority agenda that will be fought at the G20 summit, namely on the one hand increasing productivity for recovery or promoting productivity, on the other hand increasing resilience and stability or building a difficult global economy after the pandemic, third ensure sustainability and inclusive growth or ensure inclusive and sustainable growth. . “Then, a favorable environment and partnership, it creates an enabling environment and partnerships with stakeholders and forges a stronger global collective leadership. This is global collective leadership to strengthen solidarity,” Airlangga explained. . Several sets of G20 Summit events that Indonesia has prepared include 150 meetings with multiple events throughout the year from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022. The meeting takes the form of a working group in which deputies, ministers and heads of state and government will participate. [bal]

