Donald Trump, Wharton graduate, drops Forbes 400 list of richest people





The Daily Pennsylvanian is a non-profit, student-run organization.

Please support us by disabling your ad blocker on our site.

Credit: Chase Sutton

For the first time in more than two decades, former United States President and 1968 Wharton graduate Donald Trump fell short of the threshold to be on the Forbes 400 list of the richest people in the Americas .

Although Trump’s net worth remains estimated at $ 2.5 billion for the second year in a row, a higher threshold of $ 2.9 billion leaves him $ 400 million behind the bottom spot on the lists, Forbes reported. Last year, Trump ranked No. 339, his lowest ranking since entering the list in 1996, well below his No. 71 spot in 2003.

Trump’s failure to divest and diversify his assets was the main reason for his removal from the list, costing Trump more than $ 2 billion, Forbes wrote. Since the start of the pandemic, as the values ​​of tech stocks and cryptocurrencies have exploded, Trump’s wealth has mostly been confined to properties in major cities, which have declined in value, according to Forbes.

Ronald Perelman, a 1964 Wharton graduate who received his MBA in 1966 and namesake of the Perelman Quadrangle and the Perelman Center for Political Science and Economics, was also removed from the list for the first time since 1987, despite a net worth of 2 , 8 billion dollars. Howard Marks, the 1967 Wharton graduate who created an endowment for the Marks Family Center for Excellence in Writing, with a net worth of $ 2.2 billion, was not included in this year’s list.

In 2019, Penn was the most represented school in the rankings, with 19 graduates making the list. Despite the exclusion of Trump from the Forbes 400 list in 2021, Penn graduates occupied several spaces. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and a 1997 graduate of College and Wharton, was in second place, with net worth up $ 130 billion from last year’s list, just behind Jeff Bezos, graduated from Princeton.

Other well-known Penn graduates on the Forbes 400 list include Leonard Lauder, who graduated from Wharton in 1954, at No. 25 with a net worth of $ 28.9 billion; 1985 College and Wharton graduated Laurene Powell Jobs at No. 33 with a net worth of $ 22.1 billion; and 1992 College and Wharton graduate Jonathan Gray at No. 120 with a net worth of $ 7.4 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedp.com/article/2021/10/trump-fell-short-of-forbes-400 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos