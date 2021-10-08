Jokowi’s experts in the 2019 presidential election dispute to the Constitutional Court are now supporters of AHY





Jakarta – When the 2019 presidential election conflict took place Constitutional Court (MK), Joko Widodo-Ma’ruf Amin presented 2 experts, namely Eddy Hiariej and Heru Widodo. When Eddy becomes now Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights, where is Heru? After investigation, Heru is now the Democratic Party’s defense team in the management of Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) at the Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN), which is being sued by the Moeldoko camp. “During the presidential election, I only became an expert in this case. Currently, I am the power of AHY, of course, due to my profession as a lawyer,” Heru said in a conversation with detikcom, Friday (8/10/2021). ). The man who was born in Kebumen, Central Java, on November 1, 1971, completed his SI and S2 at Faculty of Law, Gajah Mada University (UGM) Yogyakarta. He holds a PhD from the University of Padjadjaran (Unpad) Bandung with a thesis titled “Resolving Disputes Over Election Results: Assessment of Procedural Procedures at the Indonesian Constitutional Court 2008-2014”, which also deals with violations TSMs that occurred during regional elections. “Previously, Ms. Evi Novida Ginting was also professionally authorized to pursue the presidential decree for dismissal,” Heru said. Just so you know Evie fired by the DKPP and reinforced by the presidential decree of Jokowi. But Heru defended Evi and won. The Jakarta Administrative Court overturned Presidential Decree Evi. When asked why he stood up for AHY because it might be a factor of disappointment, Heru Widodo just laughed. Note, Heru Widodo with Heru Widodo Law Office Firm has been poor across the court scene. He has already won the session of the Constitutional Court while he was the lawyer of the governor of Gorontalo, Rusli Habibie, in the framework of a judicial review of the electoral law of the governor of 2017. In the 2020 simultaneous elections, Heru et al are also defenders of many things before the Constitutional Court. Some win, some lose. Heru Widodo along with Supriyadi Adi et al are also part of the defense team of former PLN chief executive officer Sofyan Basyir who has been accused of corruption by the KPK. As a result, Heru managed to convince the judge so that Sofyan would be acquitted at first instance and appeal. Watch the video “Fight against Moeldoko trial, PD prepares witnesses for Congress 2020”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (asp / gbr)

