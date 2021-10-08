Politics
Trump tears up ‘Deep State’, former NSC official Fiona Hill
Former President Donald Trump tore up ex-National Security Council official Fiona Hill on Thursday as “a stiff deep state with a beautiful accent” which was “terrible in his job” in response to derogatory comments Hill made to About the 45th president while promoting his new memories.
“The first time I remember hearing her name was during Impeachment Hoax # 1, where she worked hard to say something bad, but there wasn’t much,” Trump recalled in a press release sent by email.
“It was a total scam job. She might have been in the Oval and the conference rooms with me, but she wasn’t someone I recognized. Then she acted like she was a know-it-all, but in reality she had no influence.
Hill briefly came to the country’s attention in late 2019, when she testified before the House Intelligence Committee on allegations that Trump wrongly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the candidate. then President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and the latter worked for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
In his testimony, Hill recounted the anger of then-national security adviser John Bolton upon learning that Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other senior figures in the administration were running a foreign policy campaign. ghost to persuade Ukraine to launch the investigations Trump wanted.
At one point, she recalls, Bolton said he “was not involved in any drug trafficking whatsoever. [then-US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon] Sondland and [then-acting White House chief of staff Mick] Mulvaney is cooking.
Trump’s statement on Thursday seized on Hill’s professional connection to Bolton, whom Trump called “one of the dumbest and ‘craziest’ people in Washington.”
“The two didn’t say much and what they said was not heard, especially after Bolton’s statement that he wants the ‘Libyan model’ on North Korea in the middle of my negotiations with Kim Jong Un, ”the former president said, referring to a remark Bolton made on CBS’s“ Face The Nation ”in April 2018.
“Fortunately, Kim Jong Un understood how stupid he was [Bolton] was, “Trump continued,” and wouldn’t allow it at meetings or dinners (I liked that). “
Hill, now a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Center on the United States and Europe, took to the media this week to promote his book “There is nothing for you here”. The tome chronicles Hill’s life, from her education as the daughter of a coal miner in northeast England to her time in Trump’s White House. He also argues that the lack of economic opportunity “pushes American policy to the brink” and that the United States “is running out of time to save us from Russia’s fate.”
In a interview with the Daily Beast Earlier this week, Hill said Trump had an “autocratic envy” and flattered authoritarian leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Hill further described the former president as a “counterintelligence and national security risk because he was so vulnerable to manipulation based on the fragility of his ego.”
“Anyone could get him to do something by raising the specter of someone insulting or praising him,” she added. “His ideology was idolatry.
While Hill dismissed the Left’s long-held idea that the Kremlin had compromising documents on Trump that explained his administration’s allegedly “soft on Russia” policies, she said that “what Putin had on Trump was what everyone had recognized of his extreme vulnerability. to handling.
Trump concluded his statement by denouncing a recent flurry of books “written by people like her who had virtually no access to me, and whom I didn’t even know. They write her like they’re experts on” Trump ”, but they know absolutely nothing about me.
“My job was to save our country and survive,” he said. “Unfortunately, when you look at what is happening now with Afghanistan, the border, inflation, etc., our country is not saved. He’s in big trouble!
