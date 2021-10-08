PM Modi dedicates PSA oxygen plants across states and UTs





The Lieutenant Governor also launched 108 Sahayakdoot App, a live ambulance tracking tool, which provides guidance to first responders. Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said the initiative would strengthen J&K UT’s emergency health services and help better manage future health challenges. Congratulating up to 50 Covid warriors, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and ambulance drivers for their selfless service to humanity in difficult times, the lieutenant governor said that all of J&K was indebted to them for saving precious lives. Over the past 18 months, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have seen real-life heroes behind PPE kits and masks, who have risked their own lives to save others. I salute them for their selfless service, kindness and courage. They have been a beacon of hope in difficult times, said the lieutenant governor. I pay my sincere tributes to all the health workers who have sacrificed their lives while selflessly serving others, added the lieutenant governor. He also recalled photos and videos of J&K health workers traveling through difficult terrain to vaccinate people and said Jammu and Kashmir’s model for better Covid management has been discussed across the country. Informing of the achievement of the record 1 lakh 78,000 vaccinations performed in a single day on October 4, the Lieutenant Governor said that we will soon reach the 100 percent target by administering the first dose to the population over 18. years, according to the official document. The lieutenant governor said that last year the oxygen production capacity in UT hospitals was only 14,000 LPM, which was gradually increased to one lakh LPM. RR Bhatnagar, adviser to the lieutenant governor praised the Covid Warriors and said certificates of appreciation are dedicated to every UT health worker. He added that with our committed efforts, we will keep the third wave at bay. Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; thanked the Covid warriors and praised the efforts of health workers and officials to ensure sufficient oxygen beds, oxygen supply and medicine at J&K during the two waves of Covid. Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Medical Education, in his welcome speech praised the services of Covid Warriors. Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, NHM Mission Director gave details of 33 oxygen production plants for J&K UT which were inaugurated today. Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and Prof. AG Ahangar, Director SKIMS; Directors of various UT government medical colleges, HODs, doctors, as well as UT health workers and administration officials were present on the occasion.

