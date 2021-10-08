President Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut off by Donald Trump





SALT LAKE CITY President Joe Biden will restore two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a long-standing dispute over public lands, and a separate marine conservation area in New England that recently been used for commercial fishing, according to people who have been briefed on the plan.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, released a statement Thursday expressing disappointment at Biden’s decision to restore the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments, which were significantly downsized under President Donald Trump. Cox’s office said U.S. Home Secretary Deb Haaland informed the governor of Bidens’ decision.

The monuments cover vast expanses of southern Utah, where red rocks reveal petroglyphs and rock dwellings and distinctive twin mounds protrude from a grassy valley. The Trump administration had cut Bears Ears, on land considered sacred to Native American tribes, by 85% and nearly halved Grand Staircase-Escalante.

Both monuments were created by Democratic presidents and totaled over 3 million acres (1.2 million hectares). Trump’s actions reduced Bears Ears to just over 200,000 acres (80,900 hectares) and left Grand Staircase-Escalante at around 1 million acres (405,000 hectares).

The White House and Home Office declined to comment on Thursday, but two Democratic aides and others who have been briefed on the plan said Biden’s order would actually make Bears Ears bigger because it includes a small package. added by Trump when he downsized the monument.

The plan also restores the National Monument’s protections of the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts in the Atlantic Ocean, southeast of Cape Cod. People who were made aware of the plan spoke on condition of anonymity, since the proposal was not made public.

Trump had also changed the rules to allow commercial fishing at the Marine Monument, an action heralded by fishing groups but derided by environmentalists who pushed Biden and Haaland to restore fishing protections.

Protecting the marine monument would protect this invaluable area for the fragile species that inhabit it and demonstrate the administration’s commitment to science, said Jen Felt, director of the Ocean Campaign for the Conservation Law Foundation.

Arizona Representative Raul Grijalva, Democrat and Chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, praised the Biden administration in a statement, saying the restoration of the monuments shows its commitment to conserving our public lands and respecting the voice of indigenous peoples.

It’s time to put Trump’s cynical actions in the rearview mirror, Grijalva said.

But the governor of Utah called Biden’s decision a “tragic missed opportunity.” The president’s action “does not provide the certainty or funding for law enforcement, research and other protections that monuments need and that only the action of Congress can provide,” Cox said in a statement issued with other heads of state.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney also slammed Biden, saying in a tweet that the president had missed the opportunity to build consensus and find a permanent solution for the monuments.

Again, Utah’s national monuments are used as political football between administrations, Romney said Thursday. The decision to push the boundaries of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante is a devastating blow to our state, local and tribal leaders and our delegation… today’s winner mentality has taken us away from that goal.

Jennifer Rokala, executive director of the Center for Western Priorities, a conservation group, also applauded Bidens’ decision and said she hopes it marks a first step towards her goal of conserving at least 30% of land and land. oceans of the United States by 2030.

Thank you, President Biden, Rokala said in a statement. You have listened to the native tribes and the American people and have made sure that these landscapes will be protected for generations to come.

Trump’s cuts have ironically increased national attention to Bears Ears, Rokala said. She called on the federal government to increase funding to manage the landscape and deal with the growing crowds.

Haaland, the first Indigenous Cabinet Secretary, traveled to Utah in April to visit the monuments, becoming the last federal official to engage in what has been a years-long public lands battle. Haaland submitted its monument recommendations in June.

Former President Barack Obama proclaimed Bears Ears a national monument in 2016, 20 years after former President Bill Clinton decided to protect Grand Staircase-Escalante. Bears Ears was the first site to receive the designation at the specific request of the tribes.

The Bears Ears Buttes, which overlook a grassy valley, are considered a place of worship for many tribes, according to Pat Gonzales-Rogers, executive director of the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition. The group includes the Hopi Tribe, the Navajo Nation, the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, Pueblo of Zuni, and the Ute Indian Tribe.

Hopi President Timothy L. Nuvangyaoma called Biden’s action a significant step forward.

We must protect these sacred sites that not only the Hopi tribe but other tribes find important in their history, he told native outlet Indian Country Today.

The Trump administration’s cuts to Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante have paved the way for possible coal and oil and gas drilling on land that was previously off-limits. However, activity was limited due to market forces.

Conservative heads of state considered the size of the two monuments the US government exceeded and applauded the cuts.

Environmental, tribal, paleontological, and outdoor recreation organizations, however, have taken legal action to restore their original boundaries, arguing that presidents lacked the legal authority to alter monuments created by their predecessors. . Meanwhile, Republicans have argued that Democratic presidents abused the Antiquities Act signed by President Theodore Roosevelt to designate monuments beyond what is necessary to protect archaeological and cultural resources.

The Biden administration said the decision to revise the monuments was part of a larger plan to tackle climate change and reverse the Trump administration’s damaging policies.

Fishing groups opposed both the creation of the ocean monument and the process used to create it. Obama used the Antiquities Act to establish it, undermining years of work by fishing groups, said Patrice McCarron, executive director of the Maine Lobstermens Association.

These fishing areas have a management style that is a bit heavy, a bit long, but which brings together all the stakeholders, said McCarron.

