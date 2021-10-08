The PM should follow the standards set for others: Murad





KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan should adhere to the standards he has set for others.

Addressing a press conference at the Sindh Archives Department here, he said the federal government has adopted the policy of ad-hocism because the latest ordinance issued to extend the term of the NAB chairman did not serve the purpose of national interest.

He said the government issued the latest ordinance to extend undue advantages to its own favorites. He said the way President Arif Alvi issued orders violating the constitution and the law did not serve the country’s interests.

We do not accept such laws, which harm the public, he said. He said they did not accept a law, which was introduced in total disregard of parliament. The CM blamed the federal government for soaring commodity prices in the country.

He recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his tweet in 2016 said offshore companies were set up to hide ill-gotten money or to evade taxes, but now it seemed the Prime Minister had forgotten his own words.

He said the government had lost its moral authority to rule the country and claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would be completely wiped out all over the country whenever the next elections were held because people would not choose the PTI the next time.

The CM said the government failed to respect the country’s constitution and law. He said the government did not place any value on parliament. He said the government adopted the practice of bypassing parliament.

He said the Supreme Court had previously ruled that an order could only be imposed in emergency situations and that at present there was no emergency in the country. He said the government was involved in the disgrace of parliament and that it was a highly reprehensible act on the part of the current leadership.

He said nearly six months had passed since his government sent the reference to parliament to settle the controversy over the census results, but no decision had been made on the reference.

He said that in this way, one of the country’s provinces was denied its due constitutional right. He recalled that the results of the last census campaign in the country had become controversial.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro announced that the PPP will hold a public meeting in Karachi on October 17 (Sunday) to mark the anniversary of the 2007 Karsaz bombing which targeted the return rally of Benazir Bhuttos.

