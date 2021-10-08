Adar Poonawalla thanks Prime Minister Modi and UK Prime Minister Johnson after no quarantine required for fully vaccinated Indian travelers to UK

Serum Institute India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the UK government announced the quarantine ban for fully vaccinated Indian travelers to the UK at from October 11.

Poonawalla said in a tweet: “Thank you, Shri @narendramodi Ji and PM @BorisJohnson. This is a great example of the close relationship between our two countries, no quarantine for travelers after October 11 if you are double vaccinated with COVISHIELD !. “

Earlier, ending the row over vaccine certification, the UK announced on Thursday that Indian travelers fully vaccinated with the two doses of Covishield will not need to undergo a quarantine in Britain from October 11.

The announcement was made by the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis.

A spokesperson for the British High Commission said the UK has opened up international travel more and will recognize India’s vaccine certification system from October 11.

“As of Monday, a traveler from India to the UK, doubly vaccinated with Covishield or another vaccine recognized by the UK regulator does not have to be quarantined. It will be easier and cheaper to enter in the UK This is great news, “Ellis said in a video statement.

He also thanked the Indian government for its close cooperation on the matter over the past month.

Separately, the UK issued a new travel advisory and said the “red list” will be reduced to seven countries and “proof of vaccination will be recognized in 37 new countries and territories, including India from 4 am Monday.

The announcement came hours after India said it hoped to find a solution to the vaccine certification issue.

In its opinion, the UK said the government had extended the system of inbound vaccinated arrivals to 37 other countries and territories around the world, including India, South Africa and Turkey, which meant that eligible vaccinated passengers arriving from the rest of the world only had to take a ‘second day of trial in England’.

He said eligible travelers vaccinated in the 37 countries and territories will be “treated the same as fully vaccinated returning UK residents, as long as they have not visited a Red List country or territory within 10 days before arriving in England “.

