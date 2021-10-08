Earthquake in Pakistan, Moderna vaccination plan in Africa, Netflix will edit the “Squid Game” scene





Yahoo Finance Akiko Fujita breaks down the best stories from around the world.

AKIKO FUJITA: In our world view today, at least 20 people have died in southern Pakistan after an earthquake rocked communities 80 miles east of Quetta. The 5.7 magnitude tremor struck overnight as residents slept, collapsing hundreds of homes and trapping people under a pile of rubble. About 300 people were injured.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said nearly 70% of the electricity in the epicenter was now off. He deployed the military to assist with search and rescue efforts.

Moderna is investing $ 500 million in Africa to build an mRNA vaccine manufacturing plant on the continent. The announcement follows criticism from the World Health Organization, which says major drugmakers are not doing enough to provide COVID-19 vaccines to some of the world’s poorest countries. Only 4.5% of Africans have been fully immunized so far.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Finland joined Denmark and Sweden in suspending Moderna’s COVID vaccine for younger men after reports of side effects. A Nordic study found that men under the age of 30 who received Moderna jabs had a higher risk of developing a rare cardiovascular disease known as myocarditis. Sweden and Denmark have suspended Moderna’s vaccine for all young adults and children.

And a South Korean woman says she was inundated with calls from fans of the popular Netflix show “Squid Game.” Now, if you’ve watched the show, you’ll remember this scene from the very first episode, which shows a mysterious invitation card, as well as a phone number given to potential players of a deadly game.

It turns out that this number actually belongs to a 26-year-old office worker in Seoul. She says fans as far away as Colombia have called her, asking if she’s related to the show. Netflix now says it’s going to edit that scene – at least the number – to remove it. “Squid Game” has become an international hit since its debut last month. It is fast becoming the most watched series on Netflix.

And Zack, I only watched the first episode, so I know exactly the scene they are releasing. I love the way it started a global conversation. It’s very rare today, I feel like, to have a show that’s not just in the United States, not just in Europe. I mean, it’s the number one show on Netflix in some 90 countries right now.

ZACK GUZMAN: Yeah, it’s everyone and their mom talking about it. My mom talks about it, saying not to look at it. It’s too heavy. You go– you know, there’s a lot going on with this game, or the “Squid Games” here, but it’s wild.

I mean, I don’t think there’s ever been a show here where I’ve heard as many people as I have been talking about – “Game of Thrones” might have come close, but it was more on dissatisfaction with the way this series has gone. But “Squid Games”, there is something brewing here.

And that’s important for Netflix. They are always talking about something that really motivates people. Another proof that this is the platform to be on.

AKIKO FUJITA: Yes. And I think it shows the strength of Netflix. I mean, for years they’ve been investing in the kind of content, as they say, that crosses borders. Internationally, this is something they like to highlight, in part because we have experienced slower growth in North America. But it seems to be right in their wheelhouse, which shows Netflix’s enormous reach.

And if you have a Korean language show that’s number one in 90 countries, people are willing to watch it through, you know, dubbing or subtitles. I mean, it seems like magic, you know, for Netflix. But you’re gonna … you haven’t watched the show yet, have you?

ZACK GUZMAN: I haven’t watched it. I have nothing to add to the actual content other than, you know, you talk about the number and all the phone calls there. I think back to what – what was it – the lead “867-5309” and the person who sold that phone number as well.

It could be a good thing. You know, you get all the phone calls, but it could be a good thing. You just have to be a little more enterprising, enterprising here.

