Boris Johnson’s business side gives Labor a chance to show he’s changed, too

When Boris Johnson used his Tory conference speech to double down on his attacks on businesses this week, Labor strategists couldn’t believe their luck.

The Prime Minister’s main message was that British workers deserved better pay, but his attempt to blame companies for a low-wage, low-skill and low-productivity economy, and even current supply shortages, has come to an end. seriously turned against employer groups.

As a shadow high minister told me, Hes turned the shitty business of a throwaway line into real government policy. Johnson’s infamous line, spoken at a private meeting of European diplomats three years ago, is certainly back. For the first time, we felt like we were the enemy, not an ally, a company official said.

Monday is traditionally the Conservative Conference business day, when ministers effectively meet with business leaders and lobbyists behind closed doors. Although each table had a minister present at the traditional lunch, the PM stayed 20 minutes, delivered remarks and did not answer questions.

It was like he was the after-dinner host hired for the event, rather than the person you want to talk to about serious issues, one of those in attendance said. Another revealed that the Prime Minister’s joke-laden routine turned out to be a test for his main conference speech. It was almost identical, they said.

Hours after the Conservatives’ conference ended, Craig Beaumont of the Federation of Small Businesses was asked on TimesRadio if businesses are now more attracted to Labor. Looking at this party’s conference season, there was one of the two parties that came out with a pro small business policy, he said.

This response scared at least one listening Conservative minister, as Labor’s plan to reform and ultimately cut corporate rates appeared to be gaining traction a week earlier.

Phantom Chancellor Rachel Reeves received praise from CBI chief Tony Danker who said Rachel had listened to business from top to bottom and Labor had taken a real step forward on the economy and people. business.

In addition to the business rate policy, companies were keenly interested in Reeves’ surprise pledge to spend $ 28 billion a year in net zero investment. The party business reception, hosted by Bloomberg, was the busiest since Labor had been in government. It was the biggest and warmest between us and business for many years, said one MP.

Both Reeves and Keir Starmer tried to restore inter-party relations after not only the Corbyn years but also the Ed Miliband era of dividing bosses into predators and producers. The Labor leader, who has built up political capital with pro-remaining companies during his battles as Shadow Brexit secretary, is keen to exploit the PM’s break with his traditional supporters.

The Labor Party has been working hard on links with small businesses (citing its advice as Stockton-on-Tees and their mainstreet regeneration work) and pushed its Made in Britain policy of helping British manufacturers.

Johnsons Against Business has opened up another chance for the opposition to prove they speak the pragmatic language of many employers and that it is the Johnson government that is stubbornly ideological about Brexit.

Several MPs watched the new BBC documentary on the Blair and Brown years and noted the pivotal moment when Gordon Brown felt he had to overhaul the party’s economic credibility after Neil Kinnockle led the party to a fourth electoral defeat shattering in a row.

Starmer and Reeves have had numerous meetings, via Zoom and in person, with companies. However, insiders point out that this is not a revival of the shrimp cocktail offensive when former chef John Smith and a young Gordon Brown tasted and dined City guys in the 1990s for prove that the party had changed.

You could have a hundred meetings and eat a million shrimp, but if you have a bad plan, or something the company won’t wear, it won’t make any difference, says one leader. So that’s actually why it’s about content, a credible plan for the country’s economic future.

Labor wants what it calls a partnership with business, while acknowledging that some of its plans will meet resistance. We must support both the creation of wealth and the equitable distribution of wealth. Covid has taught us that we need a properly funded public square, and that’s our message to them, adds the shadow minister.

Party insiders also point out that business has changed over the years, and that corporate social responsibility and net zero goals have resulted in a shift from short-term to a race to the bottom when it comes to pay and terms. Big businesses, like small businesses with roots in local communities, know this has to mean more than pounds and cents.

The workers’ opposition to the employment tax of an increase in national insurance has appealed to companies. In addition, Starmer had already upset his party’s left by refusing to support the Conservatives’ plans for a steep corporate tax hike. In the end, Sunak delayed until April 2023 the planned increase from 19% to 25%. I understand that the Labor Party is not expected to propose a raise in the next election campaign.

In part, however, this may be due to deep suspicion within the opposition that Rishi Sunak might try to seduce business ahead of the election by announcing he was reducing the increase to 23%. It could even expand its super deduction, meaning companies that spend on capital get a big tax break instead.

In fact, many Tory MPs and business leaders believe, or at least hope, the Chancellor will be the one to hold Johnson back. His own conference speech focused on pro-business, California technology, artificial intelligence and productivity gains, rather than the threat posed to wages by immigration. Monday night, just hours after the PM lunch, he courted the bosses at his own dinner.

Some business leaders believe Johnson will abandon his confrontational language, not least because the Treasury will persuade him of the real danger of stagflation in the 1970s style, when sluggish growth and inflation combine into a deadly cocktail. Despite all his rhetoric on immigration, he gave in on heavy-duty visas, poultry visas, hell probably on slaughterhouse visas. They bailed out CF [the CO2 company]. They can be rolled, says one.

The real litmus test isn’t what is said during conference season, it’s what they actually do, a company consultant tells me. Examining Sunaks’ budget and spending later this month could reveal if that composure is misplaced.