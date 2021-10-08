Ratification of the Paris Agreement opens a new era of climate policy in Turkey





A new era of climate policy begins in Turkey after the ratification of the Paris Agreement, according to a joint statement released Thursday by 15 environmental groups in the country. Turkey is expected to set new targets and prepare action plans for reducing emissions after becoming one of 191 countries that ratified the deal on Wednesday to contribute to global efforts against climate change. The statement, signed by organizations such as the World Wildlife Fund Turkey and the Climate Action Network Europe, highlighted that this was a positive step for Turkey, adding that with the adoption of the l The goal of net zero emissions by 2053, the country would enter a new era in its climate policy. He also highlighted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statements to the United Nations General Assembly last month that Parliament’s approval of the document would bring sweeping changes in investment, production and investment policies. country employment. They indicated that to meet this commitment and the 2053 target, emission reduction targets were expected in the short term, as well as new action plans, particularly in the field of energy but also in industry. , transport, buildings, agriculture, waste and the use of natural assets. “Turkey ranks 16th among countries with the highest number of greenhouse gas emissions in the world and its level of emissions per capita is increasing every day. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Turkey must first set short-term climate targets that will cover the period up to 2053. “ The statement went on to say that in order to put in place policies consistent with the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 ° C under the Paris Agreement, Turkey should revise its statement. nationally determined contributions and present a “more ambitious” emission reduction. target. – Energy sector in priority The statement underlined that the energy sector is the first priority of the new action plan that Turkey is preparing to prepare to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with its new climate policy. He also stressed that Turkey should phase out fossil fuels and end their support. “As a first step in its new climate policy, it is increasingly important that the government commit that no new coal-fired power plants are allowed to be built,” the joint statement said, noting that for reach zero net emissions by 2053, these “milestones” should be set today. The statement also underlined that it would be important for Turkey to set a target year for its phasing out of coal. “Turkey can become one of the leading countries in this regard by planning an exit from coal,” he added. He noted that actions to tackle climate change would lead to benefits in areas such as jobs, clean air and technological development, all of which could increase national income by 7% through active climate policy. . On December 12, 2015, parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change reached an agreement to tackle climate change and achieve a sustainable low-carbon future at the United Nations Conference on Change climate change (COP21) in Paris. Turkey signed the agreement on April 22, 2016. The Paris Agreement, defined as “a bridge between today’s policies and climate neutrality before the end of the 21st century”, aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by preventing average global temperatures from d ” rise more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels over the next century and continue efforts to limit the temperature rise even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius, if possible. * Written by Jeyhun Aliyev from Ankara

