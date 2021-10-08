Ch Sarwar highlights depth of Pakistan-Saudi relations





LAHORE – Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said on Thursday that the peoples of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a strong relationship based on religious and emotional harmony, and the two countries strongly support each other on all fronts.

“Pakistan has always been at the forefront of ‘peace’ and against terrorism,” he said, adding that the government under Prime Minister Imran Khan has played a historic role for peace in Afghanistan. “It has become necessary to solve the problems of Kashmir and Palestine for world peace,” he said.

The governor made the remarks while speaking to Pakistani delegations after performing Umrah during his visit to Saudi Arabia, according to a spokesperson for the governor’s household.

The governor of Punjab said relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had become stronger than ever during the reign of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “We also thank the Saudi government for the historic steps it has taken to release Pakistani prisoners. Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have ideal relations, and the two countries stand side by side on all fronts and the hearts of the peoples of both countries are fighting together, ”he noted.

Ch Sarwar said that the government of Pakistan, through its successful and independent policies, saved Pakistan from bankruptcy and that the whole world recognizes Pakistan’s economic development. “But still, Pakistan faces many challenges.”

He mentioned that the government is determined to strengthen Pakistan’s institutions so that the country is strong enough to face the challenges ahead. Appreciating the role of overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan’s economic development, the Governor said that in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, the Federal Capital and Punjab Overseas Commission is working day and night to solve the problems of Pakistanis overseas.

“Solving the problems of Pakistanis overseas is the top priority of the government for which all resources will be mobilized and every legitimate person will be granted their right,” he promised.

Ch Sarwar said the PTI government was responding to national aspirations on the Kashmir issue. “We have highlighted not only the Kashmir issue to the whole world, but also the continued oppression of the people of Kashmir and Palestine. “God willing, the time will surely come when the Kashmiris and the Palestinians will obtain freedom,” he expressed with optimism and conviction.

