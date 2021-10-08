Debt ceiling, Pfizer, Nobel Prize winner: your Thursday night briefing





Have a good evening. Here is the latest at the end of Thursday.

1. The Senate is preparing to vote to raise the debt ceiling, temporarily avoiding a budget crisis. Leading Senate Democrats and Republicans have reached a deal to allow the federal government to continue borrowing until early December after the GOP agreed to temporarily lift its blockade of one raise. The Treasury Department estimated that the government would no longer be able to pay all of its bills by October 18.

The deal comes a day after Senator Mitch McConnell partially withdrew his refusal to allow such an increase. But today, McConnell and his top MPs worked feverishly to persuade his members to put aside their objections and speed up the vote. Here’s what you need to know about the debt limit, how it got here, and why the US isn’t removing it entirely.

2. Parents who are anxiously awaiting a Covid vaccine for young children may have some relief in sight. Pfizer has asked the FDA to clear its Covid vaccine for ages 5 to 11, bringing more than 28 million children closer to vaccine eligibility. The agency promised to act quickly on demand. A decision is expected between Halloween and Thanksgiving.

3. A day after a federal judge stopped execution a Texas law banning almost all abortions in the state, most clinics weighed the risk in resuming the procedure. At least six of about 24 clinics across Texas had started the procedure again. But the law, which has banned most abortions after six weeks, includes the option for clinics to be sued retroactively up to four years for any abortions they offer while the measure is blocked.

The state of Texas has appealed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, one of the most conservative courts in the country, which could overturn the suspension, possibly within days, said legal experts.

4. New Senate Report Provides New Details on How Officials Pushed Back Donald Trump’s Efforts to push the Justice Department to prosecute allegations of electoral fraud. In the final weeks of Trump’s presidency, Justice Department officials have struggled to avoid a series of events, including Trump’s plan to install a loyalist as acting attorney general to prosecute unfounded allegations of fraud. Richard Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the report shows how Trump allegedly shredded the Constitution to stay in power. Separately, an accused rioter told the FBI that Joseph Biggs, a far-right Proud Boys leader, ordered him to challenge police in the attack on Capitol Hill. Biggss’s lawyer denied.

5. Just weeks before a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, the focus is on China and whether it will do more to reduce emissions. Its actions could be significant for the planet. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has pledged to start cutting carbon dioxide and other gases generated by coal, gas and oil by 2030, and to stop funding new coal-fired power plants in d ‘other countries. But China is also building several massive gas-fired power plants and still plans to build 247 gigawatts of new coal-fired power, nearly six times Germany’s total coal capacity. In other climate news, two dozen federal agencies have reported the greatest dangers posed by global warming. Among them: less food, more traffic accidents and extreme weather conditions hitting nuclear waste sites.

6. The Nobel Prize for Literature went to Abdulrazak Gurnah for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism. The Tanzanian writer, who moved to Britain as a refugee in the 1960s, became the first African in nearly two decades to win the award, which is considered literature’s most prestigious honor. Gurnah described to The Times how he fell into writing, in part to cope with his sense of dislocation as a young refugee. What motivated the whole experience of writing for me was this idea of ​​losing your place in the world, he said. Many of his novels draw on themes of exile, displacement and fractured identities. Here are Timess’ reviews of his work.

7. Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with conspiracy to defraud a nearly $ 4 million NBA health plan, the authorities said.

The program lasted at least from 2017 to last year and involved the submission of fraudulent claims for reimbursement of medical and dental services that had not been provided, according to a federal indictment. Most of the players indicted in the scheme played in the NBA in the late 1990s and into the 2000s, including Glen Davis, Tony Allen and Terrence Williams, who orchestrated the scheme, according to the indictment. Separately, The members of the National Womens Soccer League stopped play last night in the sixth minute and stood arm in arm in the midfield, a symbolic break that represented the six years it took for a squad to win. ‘former colleagues who had filed abuse complaints be heard.

8. The fall film festival circuit ends, which means that the race for the Oscars 2022 has begun. Our awards season columnist is already showing projections. Among the main contenders: Kenneth Branaghs Belfast, the black and white story of an Irish family trying to stay together amid the unrest of the 1960s; The Power of the Dog, Jane Campions’ psychological drama about a cruel breeder who tries to destroy his brother’s new wife; and King Richard, who features Will Smith as the larger-than-life father of Venus and Serena Williams, a role that could give Smith his first Oscar. On the small screen, Netflix’s dystopian TV show Squid Game evokes South Korea’s concerns over expensive housing and scarce jobs, concerns familiar to its US and international viewers.

9. If you are frustrated with trying to grow figs in a cold climate, you are not alone. Our gardening expert, Margaret Roach, spoke to an expert about how to make your tree fruitful. The easy way to grow figs is in a pot, and that requires a combination of the right size and proper protection. A sunny location during the outdoor growing season and good drainage are also necessary. Here’s what else you need to know. In other fall activities, try this Maple Syrup Miso Bread Cake from Dorie Greenspan. It’s sweet enough to be called a cake but salty enough to taste just as good with a slice of cheddar cheese or with hot jam.

10. And finally, a pandemic hobby with a bang. At the start of the pandemic, West Point chemist Dawn Riegner filled her free time with an explosive diversion: studying various gunpowder recipes from the Middle Ages. Joined by her scientist daughter and colleagues, Riegner tested the recipes with replica cannons in the military academy’s firing range.

The team measured the punch of nearly two dozen gunpowder recipes used by artillerymen from 1338 to 1460, including some containing special ingredients like brandy and vinegar. The team found that the amount of heat released in an artillery fire steadily declined from the 1330s to the 1400s, suggesting the need for safer recipes that did not endanger medieval gunners.

