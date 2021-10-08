Haleem to denounce new corruption in PPPs





KARACHI – Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said on Thursday that a new network of corruption was active in the province and that he would denounce it in the coming days.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, at a press conference with the special assistance of the Prime Minister on Sindh affairs Arbab Ghulam Rahim here at the Sindh Assembly building, said that before we heard about Tapi, Adee , Zardari, Younas and other systems dealing with corruption cases in the province, but today a new system was in place. “The system led by Bilawal Zardari and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah is made up of a few women and a few young men and it has dealt with all corruption related issues in all provincial departments and projects,” Haleem said adding that ‘he was going to unmask the people who were part of that system to the media in the next few days.

Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, held the provincial government responsible for the food shortage and high inflation. He demanded immediate action to reduce wheat and flour prices in line with other provinces.

Murad Alli Shah violated the sanctity of the chief minister’s office and the CM house became the seat of the corrupt mafia in Sindh, Haleem Adil alleged. He applauded Arbab Ghulam Rahim’s honesty and righteousness and said that Arbab Rahim spent three and a half years in the same CM house but that no corruption allegations were made against him. Earlier, speaking to the media, Arbab Ghulam Rahim said Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf decided to observe the month of Rabi-ul-Awal with reverence and religious holiness in every nook and corner of the country. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting at the governor’s house of Sindh by video link and ordered to organize division, district and tehsil level events to highlight the life and teachings of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh), the basic principles of the State of Medina and Islamic values.

Prime Minister Imran Khan became the leader of the Muslim Ummah and he championed the point of view of Muslims around the world. Arbab added that the PTI government had taken an important decision in the perspective of regional peace and the situation in Afghanistan. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was on the path to achieving the goals Pakistan was created for and that he wanted to involve religious scholars from all schools of thought.

Responding to a question about the NAB amendment ordinance, Arbab said the Constitution allows legislation by ordinance when Parliament is not in session. The ordinance will also be tabled in parliament, he added. The federal government issued a health card to every person in Tharparkar district to ensure their access to better medical facilities, Arbab said while answering another question and alleged that the Sindh government did not want to expand the facility. from the health card to other districts of the province.

Arbab Rahim said that after the devolution of power, the PPP government wanted to take control of the Jinnah hospital, but failed to manage the hospital’s affairs and even the employees of the The hospital now demanded to hand over the hospital to the federation. He claimed that he had built roads in Tharparkar to provide better communication facilities for residents of the most underdeveloped district of Sindh, while he also proposed a project for a new assembly building. Arbab said his photo was removed from CM House while the inauguration plaque for the new Sindh Assembly building was also removed.

