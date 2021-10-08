Air Force Day: PM Modi salutes the humanitarian spirit of air warriors | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the brave air warriors of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday on its 89th founding day, celebrated this year as Air Force Day 2021. Saluting the brave , the Prime Minister said that the air weapon of the Indian Armed Forces is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. Recognizing that the IAF has distinguished itself by defending the country and offering its services in times of grave challenges, Prime Minister Modi underlined the humanitarian spirit displayed by India’s air warriors. Read also | 89th day of foundation of the IAF today; ceremony to commemorate the victory in the 1971 war Speaking to his official Twitter account on Friday, the Prime Minister wrote: Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They distinguished themselves in the defense of the country and by their humanitarian spirit in difficult times. To express his gratitude to the Air Warriors, Modi also attached a series of photos acknowledging the various feats the Indian Air Force has accomplished over the years. Greetings to our Air Warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They distinguished themselves in the defense of the country and by their humanitarian spirit in difficult times. pic.twitter.com/UbMSOK3agP – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2021 The Indian Air Force marks its 89th founding day Friday; October 8 is marked annually as IAF Day or Air Force Day to celebrate the founding of the Indian Armed Forces Air Wing. As every year, celebrations will be held this year also at the Hindon air base in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of the Chief of the Air Staff and senior officials of the three armed forces. Read also | Indian Air Force Day 2021: These units will receive Air Force Chief of Staff citation The IAF Day Parade 2021 will honor the heroes of the 1971 war, which saw India defeat Pakistan and led to the birth of Bangladesh. We will represent the famous Tangail parachute drop operation with three paratroopers, including one from the military, jumping from a former Dakota transport plane, a senior force official said. This year, on Air Force Day, three IAF units will also receive the prestigious Citation of the Chief of the Air Staff. This will be done in recognition of their participation in the aerial duel with Pakistan in February 2019 and operations in Ladakh in response to China’s aggression in this area. The IAF will also honor its only Param Vir Chakra laureate, Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, with a Sekhon training. That would see one plane each – Rafale, Tejas, Jaguar, MiG-29 and Mirage 2000 – fly over the parade together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/air-force-day-pm-modi-salutes-the-humanitarian-spirit-of-air-warriors-101633659761277.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos