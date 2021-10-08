Donald Trump calls for McConnell ouster after giving Dems debt a “lifeline”: “Mitch is not the guy” to lead





Former President Donald Trump told Fox News in an exclusive interview Thursday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was to be replaced among caucus leaders after the 79-year-old Kentuckian led 10 other Republicans in the Senate by giving Democrats enough votes to break the filibuster on raising the debt ceiling.

In a party line vote that followed, Democrats passed a $ 480 billion debt ceiling increase that host Sean Hannity said will last until December, which will give the party the time to develop a procedure to successfully pass their multibillion-dollar socio-economic overhaul legislation dubbed “human infrastructure.”

DEROY MURDOCK: MITCH MCCONNELL COLLAPSES UNDER DEMOCRAT DEBT LIMITATION LIES

Trump, 75, told “Hannity” that he knows the other 10 senators well and has mixed opinions on an individual basis with each:

In the past, Trump has criticized one of them, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, as “disloyal” and previously promising to support a main challenger against her in 2022.

The other 9 included Senate Minority Whip John Thune of South Dakota and the Senses. Michael Rounds from South Dakota, Susan Collins from Maine, John Barrasso from Wyoming, Roy Blunt from Missouri, Richard Shelby from Alabama, John Cornyn from Texas, Rob Portman from Ohio, and Shelley Moore Capito from West Virginia.

“The Republican Senate needs new leadership,” Trump said, adding that he has long doubted McConnell’s ability to lead his caucus, especially under such pressure.

“Mitch is not the guy, not the right guy, he doesn’t do the job,” he said. “He gave [Sen. Charles Schumer of New York and his Democrats] a lifeline is more than a lifeline, he gave them so much time to figure out what to do because they were in a big stalemate; they were unable to do anything. “

“He had the gun and he was able to use it. It’s a shame,” continued the Republican of Palm Beach. “It’s not a good thing that happened today. He made a big mistake.”

THE STATE DEPARTMENT BLAMES PRIVATE CHARTERS FOR SEVERAL MANIFESTES OF THEFT OF INACCURATE AFGHAN REFUGEES

The former president also referred to Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling the current situation “the most embarrassing thing that has happened to our country, perhaps in its history.”

He also expressed concern that Russia and China, the latter of which borders Afghanistan, will be able, with the help of the Taliban, to deconstruct and summarily reconstruct the billions of dollars in US military equipment that Biden has had. left behind.

“It looked like total surrender,” he said.

Later in the interview, Hannity asked the former president about the escalating border crisis, through which hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens entered the United States unhindered across the Rio Grande. .

Trump replied that for a government to be so weak in response to such a chaotic and illegal situation, some officials must not have the same patriotism as others:

“All they [had] to do was to leave [the border] alone, “he said.” The wall was almost finished [and] one thing you didn’t see was drugs. Drugs were at their lowest, especially Fentanyl, which is a brutal drug. It was stopped, it was at a level that we hadn’t seen in a long time. “

BRANDON JUDD ON TROUBLE IMAGES AT THE TEXAS BORDER: CARTELS STRENGTHENED BY THE DEFUND POLICE MOVEMENT

“Now it’s getting to levels we’ve never seen: three, four, five times more than ever. There is something wrong,” Trump continued. “You wouldn’t even believe you could say that, but somebody doesn’t like our country.”

“When they allow this to happen in our country, we have hundreds of thousands of people flocking every two weeks.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has speculated that Central American countries, in particular, are “emptying their prisons in the United States” as the Biden administration refuses to screen many illegal foreign migrants for criminal or terrorist links.

“Some of the toughest people on the planet are being thrown into the United States because they don’t want it. United States for us to take care of. What are they doing? They are destroying our country,” he said. he declared.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/donald-trump-calls-mcconnell-ouster The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos