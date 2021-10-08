JI to file SC petition for action against those named in Pandora Papers – Pakistan





PARTICIPANTS at the Miladun nabi conference listen to speeches by their leaders in Islamkot on Thursday. Dawn

MITHI: Senator Sirajul Haq, Emir of Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan, has said his party will file a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking prosecutions against the people whose names have been disclosed by Pandora Papers.

Haq said Thursday at the Miladun Nabi (Peace be upon him) conference organized by his party in the city of Islamkot that they had decided in principle to bring the petition to the supreme court to bring all the thieves to justice. national wealth. His party wanted tough measures against all the corrupt whose names had surfaced in all the international scams that journalists leaked, he said.

He said Imran Khan’s government was the least interested in taking action against the corrupt people exposed by Pandora Papers because, he said, some people close to Mr. Khan were also involved in the money hoarding. ill-gotten and deposit in offshore companies.

He said if Imran Khan had been sincere and honest he would have kicked the cabinet members out on the day their names came to light. The Prime Minister wanted to save his chair and that is why he constantly deviated from his previous principled position, he said.

Imran Khan has once again proven that he is not a man of his word, he pointed out and asked him to behave like a mature leader as he claimed to be before he came to power.

It is the primary duty of every patriotic citizen to stand up against the people who plundered public wealth and then diverted it to offshore companies, he said.

Haq severely criticized Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf government for reluctance to consult with opposition party leaders on important issues of national concern and called the presidential order on the NAB president’s extension a slap in the face democratic standards.

He warned that bypassing parliament would prove disastrous for the country, as it required mature policies to manage the business of government and state.

He lamented that the leaders had nothing to offer the people of Tharparkar, who were helping to generate electricity for the country from its huge coal reserves.

He lashed out at mining company executives and officials for showing indifference to locals and warned them to stop inflicting stepmother-in-law treatment on true mine and mineral owners.

He said the residents of Tharparkar had the right to obtain drinking water and demanded that they be supplied with water through pipes from the irrigation canals. Parts of Tharparkar can be easily irrigated by building an irrigation canal, he said.

He expressed his deep sadness at the increase in suicides and infant deaths in public hospitals and said his party had initiated a number of charitable projects in Thar that served people without discrimination of caste, color and of belief.

BADIN: Haq demanded real accountability for all capitalists, past and current rulers, ex-judges and generals whose names were revealed by Pandora Papers and revealed efforts are being made to save the skins of tainted advisers and ministers who should have been dismissed from their posts immediately.

He said at a reception and then told DC Chowk media that PPP and PML-N and those who brought them to power were responsible for the economic disaster plaguing this country.

He praised the media for exposing the names of the corrupt via Pandora Papers, Wiki and Panama Leaks and called on Pakistan’s chief justice to take suo motu action to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate 700 names of corrupted in Pandora Papers and 436 people whose names had appeared. in Panama Leaks.

Thatta: Emir JI said that no common poor man’s name had been found on Pandora’s papers and again most of the scandal names belong to PML-N, PPP and PTI, who are now organizing a political farce but in fact protecting each other’s interests.

Haq told a large gathering of party activists during a stopover in Makli before resuming his trip to Islamkot on Thursday that a corrupt coterie had held politics and government in Pakistan hostage for years.

He said his party sincerely strives to uphold Nizam-i-Mustafa in Pakistan, as it is the only system that can pull the country and its people out of crises and restore the rights of the oppressed.

He said that the poor and the destitute had no weapons but they had the right to vote and if they joined Jamaat-i-Islami, the party would rid them of all miseries. The PPP had held power in Sindh for a long time, but instead of solving the province’s chronic problems, the party made them even bigger, he said.

He said Thatta had a bright past as the capital of Sindh and a hub for academic activities, but had not benefited from education, health and employment facilities since independence. Why was there abject poverty in Thatta, if the people in that district did not pay taxes, he asked.

He claimed that JI would provide Roti, Kapra or Makaan to the people after he came to power. The Pakistani people and political parties have rejected the extension to the NAB chairman, he said.

He said that the day the poor and genuine leaders of the people reach parliament, they will make laws to solve the country’s problems.

Haq, accompanied by JI leaders Asadullah Bhutto, Mohammad Hussain Mehanati, Dada Adam Gandhro and others then left for Islamkot in a motorcade.

Posted in Dawn, le 8 October 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1650701/ji-to-file-petition-in-sc-for-action-against-people-named-in-pandora-papers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

