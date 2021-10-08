Politics
Dear Boris Johnson, if EU membership was responsible for low wages in the UK, why are they so high in Europe? Joyce McMillan
For the Prime Minister, all is well in the best possible country, his own Brexit Great Britain; and those few things which, by their own admission, are not going well. Massive inequality of opportunity, poor infrastructure, faltering health care system, the housing crisis will be resolved in the blink of an eye, by a dynamic government that will resolve them one way or another. , despite the lack of substantial policies to do so.
As any fact-checker will tell you, Johnson’s sunny take on the current situation and outlook for Britain tends to lose touch with reality at many key points; indeed, the BBC website pointed out that his Conservative conference speech on Wednesday was peppered with carefully analyzed facts and statistics, such as his claim that the UK now has the highest rate of economic growth in the world. G7, even half true because our economy plunged to such horrific depths at the start of the pandemic.
The problem with Johnson’s speeches, however, is that if his facts are to be verified, then his arguments often require even closer examination; a sophisticated check, if you will, designed to spot the cozy juxtapositions and false elisions that help create not only a vaguely inaccurate picture of reality, but a narrative of recent history that at times seems almost hallucinatory.
Even Johnsons welcome to delegates made the general suggestion that they could only meet in person because of the UK’s particular success in inventing Covid vaccines, vaccinating its people and reopening its economy; whereas the truth is that the UK was not the only one to develop a vaccine, now has roughly the same vaccination rate as the rest of Europe and has an open economy only because the government decided that restoring the economy and not saving lives is its top priority.
Read more
Read more
The SNP Boris Johnson label conference speech waffles and deviation on lack of p …
Next among these elisions and half-truths, of course, is Johnson’s outright refusal to acknowledge any responsibility on behalf of himself or his party for the deeply rooted issues in the British economy he describes, with many such attempts at humor from Bunter.
Have the Conservatives been in power for 11 years? Not in Johnson’s world. Have they, over the past decade, pursued an ideologically motivated austerity policy that has devastated the ability of local authorities to provide essential basic services, including care for the elderly? Nothing to do with me, Governor.
And have they, for 40 years, tirelessly promoted the very low-wage economy against which they now pose as happy warriors, armed with the magical sword of Brexit? Not in the world according to Johnson.
The idea that Britain’s recent dependence on low wages was a direct consequence of our EU membership is a mind-boggling rewrite of history, and one that can be demolished in one fell swoop, given that the The EU, with all its freedom of movement, boasts of the highest wages in the world.
If the EU’s freedom of movement has had a negative effect on wages and working conditions in the UK, it is because it has taken place in an economy already marked by fierce attacks on unions and their participation in economic decision-making, and by a succession of governments that have failed even to properly enforce existing legislation on wages and workers’ rights.
Yet now, in the world of Johnson and his colleagues, this whole culture of low wages and bad conditions has nothing to do with them or their party, but is entirely the fault of others. To this Orwellian attempt to distance the current British government from the very economy his party has created since the 1980s, we can add for example the extraordinary maneuvers of the government around the Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Frost mounting a vigorous conference denouncing the agreement he himself co-wrote and signed, and the truly surreal sight of so-called freedom-loving conservatives barking with approval, as Priti Patel announces, like a former Soviet commissioner, that we put an end to freedom of movement.
We can say with some fairness, in other words, that this week’s Conservative Party conference has often passed in a parallel universe characterized by a truly Trumpian denial of recent history; one in which a majority of British voters will not want to follow them.
What is also true, however, is that this majority remains effectively powerless, caught up in the growing ability and willingness of Johnson governments to play swiftly and freely with normal models of accountability, crippled by a constitution that gives the prime minister almost unlimited sovereign power. , and undermined from Edinburgh to Belfast, Cardiff, Manchester and the mayor’s office in London by their profound inability and reluctance to agree on a common basis to end the Johnson years.
The center-left parties of these islands are of course not the only ones to find this new form of right-wing politics difficult to manage. Changing the narrative has become the name of the game, with parties who want to face reality now permanently disadvantaged by those who want to ignore real-world issues in favor of a good thread.
After all, Johnson built his early career on a series of funny lies and half-truths about the European Union and its regulations, published in sections of the British press that should have known better. And a quarter of a century later, despite all the responsibilities of prime minister, Johnson hasn’t changed at all. It was a technique that sold silly but funny stories that served the interests of wealth and power that worked for him at the time; and to the great detriment of all of us, it still works for him today.
A message from the editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers.
If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.
Sources
2/ https://www.scotsman.com/news/opinion/columnists/dear-boris-johnson-if-eu-membership-was-responsible-for-uks-low-wages-why-are-they-so-high-in-europe-joyce-mcmillan-3411374
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]