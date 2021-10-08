Dear Boris Johnson, if EU membership was responsible for low wages in the UK, why are they so high in Europe? Joyce McMillan

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> The facts in Boris Johnson’s speeches need to be verified, but so should his arguments (Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

For the Prime Minister, all is well in the best possible country, his own Brexit Great Britain; and those few things which, by their own admission, are not going well. Massive inequality of opportunity, poor infrastructure, faltering health care system, the housing crisis will be resolved in the blink of an eye, by a dynamic government that will resolve them one way or another. , despite the lack of substantial policies to do so.

As any fact-checker will tell you, Johnson’s sunny take on the current situation and outlook for Britain tends to lose touch with reality at many key points; indeed, the BBC website pointed out that his Conservative conference speech on Wednesday was peppered with carefully analyzed facts and statistics, such as his claim that the UK now has the highest rate of economic growth in the world. G7, even half true because our economy plunged to such horrific depths at the start of the pandemic.

The problem with Johnson’s speeches, however, is that if his facts are to be verified, then his arguments often require even closer examination; a sophisticated check, if you will, designed to spot the cozy juxtapositions and false elisions that help create not only a vaguely inaccurate picture of reality, but a narrative of recent history that at times seems almost hallucinatory.

Even Johnsons welcome to delegates made the general suggestion that they could only meet in person because of the UK’s particular success in inventing Covid vaccines, vaccinating its people and reopening its economy; whereas the truth is that the UK was not the only one to develop a vaccine, now has roughly the same vaccination rate as the rest of Europe and has an open economy only because the government decided that restoring the economy and not saving lives is its top priority.

Next among these elisions and half-truths, of course, is Johnson’s outright refusal to acknowledge any responsibility on behalf of himself or his party for the deeply rooted issues in the British economy he describes, with many such attempts at humor from Bunter.

Have the Conservatives been in power for 11 years? Not in Johnson’s world. Have they, over the past decade, pursued an ideologically motivated austerity policy that has devastated the ability of local authorities to provide essential basic services, including care for the elderly? Nothing to do with me, Governor.

And have they, for 40 years, tirelessly promoted the very low-wage economy against which they now pose as happy warriors, armed with the magical sword of Brexit? Not in the world according to Johnson.

The idea that Britain’s recent dependence on low wages was a direct consequence of our EU membership is a mind-boggling rewrite of history, and one that can be demolished in one fell swoop, given that the The EU, with all its freedom of movement, boasts of the highest wages in the world.

If the EU’s freedom of movement has had a negative effect on wages and working conditions in the UK, it is because it has taken place in an economy already marked by fierce attacks on unions and their participation in economic decision-making, and by a succession of governments that have failed even to properly enforce existing legislation on wages and workers’ rights.

Yet now, in the world of Johnson and his colleagues, this whole culture of low wages and bad conditions has nothing to do with them or their party, but is entirely the fault of others. To this Orwellian attempt to distance the current British government from the very economy his party has created since the 1980s, we can add for example the extraordinary maneuvers of the government around the Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Frost mounting a vigorous conference denouncing the agreement he himself co-wrote and signed, and the truly surreal sight of so-called freedom-loving conservatives barking with approval, as Priti Patel announces, like a former Soviet commissioner, that we put an end to freedom of movement.

We can say with some fairness, in other words, that this week’s Conservative Party conference has often passed in a parallel universe characterized by a truly Trumpian denial of recent history; one in which a majority of British voters will not want to follow them.

What is also true, however, is that this majority remains effectively powerless, caught up in the growing ability and willingness of Johnson governments to play swiftly and freely with normal models of accountability, crippled by a constitution that gives the prime minister almost unlimited sovereign power. , and undermined from Edinburgh to Belfast, Cardiff, Manchester and the mayor’s office in London by their profound inability and reluctance to agree on a common basis to end the Johnson years.

The center-left parties of these islands are of course not the only ones to find this new form of right-wing politics difficult to manage. Changing the narrative has become the name of the game, with parties who want to face reality now permanently disadvantaged by those who want to ignore real-world issues in favor of a good thread.

After all, Johnson built his early career on a series of funny lies and half-truths about the European Union and its regulations, published in sections of the British press that should have known better. And a quarter of a century later, despite all the responsibilities of prime minister, Johnson hasn’t changed at all. It was a technique that sold silly but funny stories that served the interests of wealth and power that worked for him at the time; and to the great detriment of all of us, it still works for him today.

