Jokowi plants mangrove swamp and visits G20 summit sites in Bali





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi, accompanied by First Lady Iriana and her entourage, left for Bali this morning October 8 from TNI’s Halim Perdanakusuma air base in Jakarta. The first stop after arriving at Bali I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Badung Regency was Ngurah Rai Forest Park. There the president was tasked with overseeing the mangrove plantation. “Then the president must provide guidance to the Regional Leaders Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) of the province of Bali held at the Wisma Sabha Utama building in the Bali governor’s office complex, ”the presidential secretary said in a statement on Friday (October 8th). To conclude the working visit to Bali, Jokowi will review the locations that will be used as G20 Summit venues. Indonesia will host the international event next year. During the visit, the President and the First Lady were accompanied by Secretary of State Minister Pratikno, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, Presidential Military Secretary Vice-Marshal Mr. Tonny Harjono, the President Commander of the Security Forces, Major General Tri Budi Utomo, the Special Presidential Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana, and the Protocol, Press and Media Assistant of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin. Read: Bali to reopen to foreign tourists; Government expects tourism recovery Goddess Nurita

