bne IntelliNews – Report on Turkey Oct21

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has done it again. On September 23, Turkey shocked with a 100bp rate cut. Further cuts are expected despite the explosion in inflation (even official) and the global inflationary period.
As a result, the record-breaking book is back. USD / TRY: Last high – 8.9607 on September 29.
Meanwhile, Turkey’s 5-year credit default swaps (CDS) have surpassed the 400 level.
The extent of the currency depreciation will be the main focus in the coming period, while it is fair to conclude that Turkey is embarking on a real trend of hyperinflation. Booming global inflation coupled with the depreciation of the pound will multiply Turkey’s real inflation, which is already said to be at least 40-50% compared to official inflation of 19%, among the highest in the world. world.
The noise in foreign policy is simply due to the fact that Erdogan is too sick and has totally lost sight of reality. He reacts emotionally and the mainstream media are acting like kids mocking a mentally ill by showcasing Erdogan’s emotional reactions as serious politics evolve. Ultimately, Erdogan’s regime is in partnership with the Biden administration in Afghan affairs and it will withdraw from further ground in Syria’s Idlib region as per the Kremlins’ demands, although the Kremlin side of foreign relations does not. actually makes a lot of sense in relation to relations with the United States (see 2.4 for more details).
Erdogan reduced import tariffs on wheat, rye, barley, oats and corn, chickpeas and lentils to zero on September 8 until the end of the year. Import duties have also been reduced for coffee from European Union countries to 6% from 11%. Wheat and barley import tenders continued as prices soared.
The Treasury, Vakifbank and Kuveyt Turk sold Eurobonds. Global Liman has finalized the early redemption of its $ 250 million Eurobonds maturing in November.
The fall refi season for Turkish banks began on September 8 as Akbank (AKBNK) entered the syndicated loan market to refinance its October 2020 deal. Turkish banks make a misleading deadline of 367 days to register long-term loans using two additional syndicated loan renewal seasons twice a year, one in the spring (April-May) and the other in the fall (October-November).
Akbank always sets the benchmark for interest rates. Its costs in the upcoming deal are expected, while turnover rates will be monitored in subsequent deals. Following the latest revision of external debt parameters, renewal rates of syndicated loans remain the only option to get an idea of Turkey’s foreign loan renewal rates.
TEB (Turk Ekonomi Bankasi), French lender of BNP Paribas, a Turkish medium-sized unit, was also present in the market. During the fall season, nine Turkish banks will renew a total of around $ 6 billion in syndicated loan facilities in October and November (see list below in section 5.4).
Demiroren Holding is in talks to restructure $ 1.5 billion in loans. Gama Enerji entered into a restructuring agreement for a loan of $ 595 million, which had already been restructured several times before.
The number of shopping malls in Turkey reached 441 with 14 million m2 of rental space compared to 433 with 13.5 million space before last year’s pandemic.
The prices of steel and iron have recently fallen. Is the steel boom over?
Gaming startups in Turkey remain the favorites.
Germanys Delivery Hero (DAX / DHER) and its Turkish unit Yemeksepeti have launched a new technology hub in Istanbul.
Turkey’s LNG imports fell 41% year-on-year in the first half of the year due to record prices. Botas is said to be negotiating a gas contract of around 4 billion m3 per year with Russia while Azerbaijan has confirmed a new temporary contract with Turkey. Botas will also buy around 20 LNG cargoes for the winter. Russia rocked the European gas market to blackmail the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Gas prices are soaring amid shortages at drought-stricken Turkish hydropower plants. The turkey lakes and rivers are drying up.
The chip crisis hits the Turkish auto industry.
