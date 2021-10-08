Trump says New York golf course business exploded after January 6 insurgency





Business at the Bronx Golf Course run by former President Donald Trumps has flourished since the Jan.6 uprising, according to his lawyers, who say the links have raised a record $ 8 million so far this year .

The claim came in court documents filed Wednesday as the Trump Organization is fighting Mayor Bill de Blasios to oust the company as the operator of Trump Links at Ferry Point.

De Blasio decided in the days following the U.S. Capitol uprising to cancel all Trump contracts with the city, accusing the then president of inciting the unprecedented attack on American democracy .

But lawyers for the only president to be impeached have twice called for a judge to suspend the selection of a new operator for the public golf course, arguing that contrary to the city’s claims, the January 6 insurgency does not did not keep customers away.

The city has taken the position that the events of January 6 were fatal to our golf business, Trump lawyer Ken Caruso told THE CITY. This shows that this is not the case, as the events of January 6, as I indicate in my court papers, have nothing to do with golf.

The Trump organization exposed his case as it was reported that the ex-president had urged four former aides to ignore the midnight deadline for a subpoena from the House committee investigating the attacks on the Capitol.

The legal move also came a week after a controversial homeless operator called by the Blasios Parks Department to help resume golf course operations abandoned the deal.

Above normal

Trump Ferry Point is currently having its strongest season in history, with a substantial increase in rounds of golf played and income, lawyers for the former president have said in court documents, citing depositions from the golf courses general manager. golf.

Between Jan. 1, 2018 and Oct. 4, 2018, 18,738 rounds of golf were played at Trump Ferry Point, grossing more than $ 5.7 million, according to court documents.

During the same period the following year, some 22,270 rounds of golf played generated more than $ 7.2 million, according to court documents.

In 2020, rounds dropped to 15,213, due to the pandemic, but between January 1 and October 4 of this year, the course brought in $ 8,225,462 based on 25,220 rounds played, according to the documents. judicial.

The former president’s legal team said the reputation of the course business, in short, flourished unblemished and unabated after Jan.6.

Mayor de Blasio wants to remove the Trump name from the public golf course. John Hanson Pye / Shutterstock

Spokesmen for de Blasio and the Parks Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump’s lawyers, who claim he is the victim of a political vendetta by de Blasio, are suing to retain control of the Jack Nicklaus-designed 18-hole course near Whitestone Bridge following the eviction date of the town on November 14.

Last week de Blasio said the city was in a strong legal position, unlike the Trump organization. We think we were going to win that one straight away.

The Trumps team said the only thing that would allow it to drop its legal offer to keep control of the public course is a $ 30 million payment from New York taxpayers.

Has no sense

THE CITY revealed last week that the Parks Department had brought in CORE Services Group, which has hundreds of millions of dollars in homeless shelter contracts, to resume operations with Atlanta-based Bobby Jones Links.

CORE quit shortly after. A New York Times investigation released over the weekend found that the CEO of CORE had paid at least $ 32 million in government funds to security, food and maintenance companies and had leased property from CORE, so that he was making over a million dollars a year.

The New York Post subsequently reported that CORE was in the throes of nepotism.

On Monday, de Blasio conceded that it made no sense that his administration had chosen CORE for the job from among the 14 companies that expressed interest.

City lawyers have accused Caruso of attempting to intimidate a potential operator, writing: You do so at your own risk.

A spokesperson for the Parks Department said earlier this week that the agency would not be intimidated by anyone during this or any other potential operator solicitation process.

