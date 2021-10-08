Prevent the leakage of money





Corruption and abuse of authority by public figures is a universal phenomenon to varying degrees and is more pronounced in developing countries and poor countries where those in charge are building their own fortunes instead of changing the economic situation. of their citizens. The money is then diverted to various tax havens around the world. Corruption of the ruling elite is one of the main causes of poverty and deprivation in developing countries and a catalyst for political upheaval and instability.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was right when, in his virtual address to the World Leaders Summit Dialogue, hosted by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development in Barbados, he reiterated the need to end the exodus of 1,000 billion dollars from developing countries to tax havens. Explaining the impact of this phenomenon, he said: “Illicit exits are crushing people in the developing world, not only because money is diverted to the developed world – which could instead be spent on human development – but also because, therefore, when the money leaves the country, it affects the local currency which devalues, leading to inflation and then more poverty. More poverty certainly encourages economic migration and illegal human trafficking. People risk their lives to reach the shores of rich European countries, a problem that also affects these countries and the flow of these migrants generates social conflicts and political reactions.

With respect to dealing with this problem, his claim was that the only way to foster financial integrity globally and to control the flight of ill-gotten money from developing countries to tax havens was through the implementation of recommendations of the UN High Level Panel on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity. The recommendations compiled after extensive research and an overview of the mechanisms involved and published in February can certainly go a long way in solving the problem. But the real problem lies at the implementation stage.

It is relevant to underline that a number of international conventions and agreements already exist on the prevention of money laundering and the parking of money in tax havens. ECOSOC has also devised an elaborate mechanism on the subject requiring the exchange of information between countries and the development of legal and administrative measures to control this heinous practice, but with very little success. The Prime Minister rightly pointed out that developed countries, which could do something, had no incentive to do so.

The real problem is the attitude of the rich countries which are also the destination to stash the money accumulated thanks to the corruption of the leaders of the developing countries. The money from their banks is used to promote commerce and industry in these countries. So why would they be interested in losing a great source of future money, even if they invariably continue to reiterate their determination to eliminate money laundering and discourage corrupt leaders from parking their ill-gotten money in their banks.

The Prime Minister also spoke of other challenges facing the global community in the context of the Covid-19 attack and, again, urged rich countries to extend debt relief to countries in development, whose economies have been hit hard. He has been a strong advocate for this and, in fact, has spearheaded efforts in this regard. But the point is that rich countries, instead of canceling debt, have only given a temporary moratorium on their loans. They surely have their own considerations stemming from strategic interests unrelated to humanitarian considerations.

The Prime Minister also insisted on the need for equity in vaccines to combat the devastating effects of Covid-19. No one in his right mind and even with a grain of humanity in them could differ from what he pointed out. But what we have seen is that, despite the efforts of the WHO and other international entities, developed countries have given priority to their own countries and, therefore, the global community has not succeeded. to design an effective mechanism for vaccine equity. The United States took the opportunity to slander China, its great rival, for being responsible for the emergence of Covid-19 to extract political mileage. As a result, the solidarity required to deal with the pandemic has become a victim of global politics.

His advocacy for providing finance to developing countries and poor countries and their support to mitigate the impact of climate change was absolutely justified and beyond reproach. Ten countries are responsible for the emission of 68 percent of the greenhouse gases that cause global warming and climate change, according to a report established by the UN, while around 100 countries contribute only 3 percent. Pakistan is one of the ten countries most affected by climate change. In these circumstances, polluters are not only required to limit greenhouse gas emissions, but also have an obligation to help poor and developing countries that lack the financial resources and technical know-how to cope. the devastating effects of climate change.

Then again, while it is universally accepted that climate change is the greatest challenge facing humanity in the 21st century, the cooperation and initiative needed to tackle it remains as elusive as ever. The first protocol known as the Kyoto Protocol was adopted on December 11, 1997. However, due to a complex ratification process, it entered into force on February 16, 2005. Currently, there are 192 parties to the Protocol. of Kyoto. The protocol provided for levels of reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the signatory countries were to implement them in two phases. But the United States has not ratified it and some other countries have also withdrawn or refused to meet the targets set. The second, called the Paris Agreement, was signed on December 12, 2015, which has been called a turning point in the fight against climate change. But again, the United States pulled out. However, it is gratifying to note that the US president has joined the agreement and is also making efforts to promote and foster international cooperation in this regard. He organized the Leaders’ Summit in April this year. Another UN-sponsored conference on the subject is scheduled for Glasgow, Scotland, in November this year. It is hoped that this will produce a credible and practical mechanism to address the challenge of climate change and the world is showing unstoppable solidarity in this regard.

Prime Minister Imran Khan deserves credit for his frank speech on the issues he explained and which represent a formidable challenge for the international community. His commitment to these issues and his steadfast advocacy on how they should be faced and contained is unprecedented. It raised his stature as a global statesman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.com.pk/08-Oct-2021/preventing-the-flight-of-money The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos