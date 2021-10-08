The battle of January 6 has just started





Nine months to the day after the Jan.6 uprising by a pro-Trump mob on Capitol Hill, I received nine email statements from the former president through his Save America Political Action Committee. In them, he attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for bowing to the Democrats, again, by agreeing not to allow the US government to default on its debts. He sent press reports about the bad audience numbers for CNN and the bad poll numbers for President Biden. He complimented the great Sean Hannity and claimed that the Fake News refused to focus on the new administrations, many mistakes on Afghanistan, Russia, Taiwan and China, the border, inflation and a failing economy. But, these days, Donald Trump mostly has a message about the 2020 election and the insurgents who tried to prevent his defeat from being formalized. His argument, which he said bluntly on Wednesday, is this: The real insurgency took place on November 3, the presidential election, not January 6.

The crowd was actually on Capitol Hill to protest the false election results, Trump informed me. The House select committee investigating the events of that day is the new witch hunt, he claimed, and the real evil was not the attack on Congress by a violent horde of Confederate Trumpians. waving flags, but rigged elections, which illegitimately installed a weak and corrupt leadership. in the United States In fact, because of this terrible new regime, we could very well find ourselves in a war with China which no longer respects the United States. The radical left Democrats are destroying our nation, he added. Our country is in great difficulty, we had better get there quickly! And it all happened on a Wednesday in October when there wasn’t much going on.

I understand and sympathize with the impulse to believe that Trump is done with, even though he refused to go into the largely silent retreat from public life embraced by his predecessors. Time passes; he is already seventy-five years old. He talks about running again, but maybe probably, I hope he doesn’t. (And losing presidents, Grover Cleveland aside, never make it back.) When a new Pew Research Center poll, released this week, showed 44 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents wanted Trump to stand running for president again in 2024, former Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock, a rare resistance from Never Trump, tweeted, Most Rs realize Trump is a former and future sore loser. Stop fearing this dangerous and delusional man. If only that was the case.

You can think of Trump as a joke, a bad sport, a clown and a fool. The former guy, as President Biden memorably described him a few months ago, is undoubtedly all of these things. What it isn’t, however, doesn’t matter. Of course, Trump is banned from Twitter and rarely from TV, except for a few meetings every now and then with Fox friends like the great Sean Hannity. Even his wildest statements are rarely covered on the front pages of The Times or The Washington Post or, for that matter, on the homepages of Breitbart or The Drudge Report. We write less about Trump, and therefore talk less on social media, fifty percent less since March, according to Axios.

But look at where our policies are, nine months after the insurgency, and they tell a radically different story. Trump is, according to Pew and other recent polls, both the Republicans’ crushing favorite for 2024 and their permanent spiritual leader. (Two-thirds of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents polled by Pew wanted Trump to continue to be a major national figure, a total that has risen ten points since January. Yes, that’s not a typo. ) Equally important. , he managed to sell his party on his big lie about the 2020 election, January 6 revisionism, and take a series of specific actions ranging from changing the way states certify elections to purging officials Republicans in the state who did not follow through on his 2020 coup attempt that will affect American democracy for years to come, whether or not Trump runs again.

Consider a measure that obsesses me: increasing the percentage of Republicans who believe Trump’s lies about the election. In January, a CNN poll found that 75% of Republicans said Biden had not been legitimately elected president. In April, that number fell to seventy percent, but now, according to the latest CNN survey, it has risen to seventy-eight percent. Yes, more Republicans think the 2020 election was stolen now than when the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

On January 7, it was still possible to anticipate a different outcome. But, on October 7, we have to recognize that this did not happen. Nine months ago, in the aftermath of the insurgency, enough Republican leaders and Trump’s White House officials viewed the Trump-inspired attack on the Democratic transition of power as an event of such horrific excess that it was hard to imagine them normalizing, justifying, and rationalizing it as they had done with the Trumpian excesses of the previous four years. Yet that is exactly what happened in the months that followed. Republicans initially started down the path of a post-Trump party, as opposed to a Trump party … and they backed off in record time, Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics told me Thursday. . They missed the historic opportunity to put Trump in the past. The result is that today’s political crisis is worse than it was, not better. The unacceptable has been accepted by a shocking section of the population and its political leaders.

There have been a series of anguished columns lately from the small sect of Trump-hating conservatives, debating a central question: To what extent is Trump still a clear and present danger to the Republic? Is there a thirties-level existential threat to democracy that would force Republicans to suspend their standard politics and political feuds with Democrats in favor of a popular front to fight it, as Bob Kagan argues? Or a lazy idiot of a threat who had his best chance at mounting a coup after the 2020 election and failed, due to his incompetence and resistance from battered but still intact US institutions like insists Ross Douthat?

As they speak out on an unknowable future, it is the present and recent past of the dumpster fire that deserve our attention. For starters, there is still a lot to be known about Trump’s attempt to overturn electoral facts that are still revealed in various inquiries. On Thursday, a new report from the Senate Judiciary Committee released hundreds of pages of documentation about the unprecedented pressure Trump put on the Justice Department to intervene on his behalf after the election, including a conspiracy to replace the Acting Attorney General. with a more flexible substitute. The House select committee investigating the events of January 6 has only just begun its work, and Trump is already educating key figures such as his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former chief strategist Steve Bannon and former social media manager Dan Scavino to refuse to comply with subpoenas to testify next week.

What strikes me most, however, about the latest iteration of our endless debates about what to do about Trump, is how much the country’s political divisions have deepened since we started. to have them. The Sabatos Center released an extraordinary investigation last week, working with a group called Project Home Fire, which documented this crisis in a way I’ve never seen before. The survey, which is worth reading in its entirety, shows that this is not a problem of ideology or politics or other markers of conventional American politics. It is something much deeper and more insoluble: two parties whose members now hate each other with a fierce passion, undemocratic and threatening the Constitution. Eighty-four percent of Trump voters said Democratic officials are a clear and present danger to society; 78% of Trump voters also said Americans who strongly support Democrats are a clear and present danger. This level of antipathy is fully reciprocated by Democrats; Eighty percent of Biden voters polled said Republican officials posed a clear and present danger, and 75 percent of them said the same about Americans who strongly support Republicans. Things are going so badly that fifty-two percent of Trump’s voters and forty-one percent of Biden’s voters have said they would support America’s secession. January 6 may not have been the end of Trump but the start of something even worse.

