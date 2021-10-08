Prime Minister Narendra Modi Has Power to Trigger Collapse of Pakistan Cricket Board, Says President Ramiz Raja | Cricket News

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja said on Thursday (October 7th) that India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have great influence on his country’s cricket board. Raja, who recently took office as president, revealed that if Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi decides that PCB should not get any funding from the International Cricket Council (ICC), then PCB will collapse.

PCB is 50% funded by ICC which is 90% funded by BCCI or in a way Indian business houses run Pakistani cricket. If tomorrow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that we will not provide any funding to Pakistan, then this game of cricket may collapse, Raja said at a meeting of the Pakistan Senate Standing Committee.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja told the Pakistan Senate Standing Committee that Indian companies are sort of running Pakistani cricket and Indian Prime Minister Modi has the power to ensure the collapse of PCB#PakistanCricket #RamizRaja pic.twitter.com/fbpUk2g5Fx Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) October 8, 2021

Earlier this week, Raja said Pakistani cricket relied mainly on funding from the ICC and would suffer if it stopped for whatever reason. Speaking to the Karachis business community at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Ramiz said his contribution was essential for Pakistan to become a superpower in the world of cricket.

Our cricket is currently dependent on ICC funding and when I see the books I’m very scared as the contribution of local entrepreneurs is minimal, the PCB chief said.

Meanwhile, England and Wales Cricket Council Chairman Ian Watmore has apologized to the Pakistan Cricket Council (PCB) for the cancellation of the limited tour of the men’s and women’s teams in the countries and assured that the ECB would commit to a tour comprising three Tests and five ODIs next winter.

Watmore, in his first public statement following the cancellation of the Pakistan tour, said on Tuesday: I am so sorry to anyone who feels hurt or disappointed by our decision, especially in Pakistan. The decision made by the board was extremely difficult and the board made it with the main focus on the well-being and mental health of our players and staff.