Families of APS attack victims oppose TTP amnesty – Pakistan





PESHAWAR: Parents of students, who were killed by terrorists in attack on Army Public School (APS), rejected amnesty proposed by federal government to outlaw Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and have warned to continue protest demonstrations if terrorists are given amnesty.

Holding photos of their martyred children, the parents held a protest demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club on Thursday.

They chanted slogans against President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

Protesters said the federal government could announce a conditional amnesty for TTP members if they renounce their extremist activities and surrender. They said terrorists killed innocent people and they did not deserve amnesty.

They said ministers had a fondness for the TTP which deeply hurt the parents of the APS martyrs. Leaders don’t realize what decisions they are going to make.

The killers of our children, law enforcement personnel and other Pakistanis do not deserve any form of forgiveness, they said.

Protesters also expressed anguish over Ihsanullah Ihsan’s escape, saying the Taliban spokesman himself admitted to being a facilitator in the army public schools tragedy, but that he s ‘escaped safely to surprise the population.

The chairman of the APS Shuhada forum, lawyer Ajoon Khan, on behalf of the relatives of the victims, told the reporter that the government should inform the families of the victims of its TTP amnesty plan.

He said the TTP was directly involved in the merciless murder of people, including students. He added that the government should avoid adopting an equivocal policy on terrorists.

The government will satisfy us as to who is the killer of our children, he said and added that the parents wanted nothing but justice. He said if the terrorists were pardoned, the families of APS victims would hold the government responsible for neglecting the sacrifices of those who lost their lives in the war on terror.

Members of the Women Action Forum, a non-governmental organization, also participated in the protest in solidarity with the families of APS victims.

Posted in Dawn, le 8 October 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1650686/families-of-aps-attack-victims-oppose-amnesty-to-ttp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos