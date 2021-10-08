China orders coal miners to increase production to counter energy crisis





China has ordered coal miners to urgently increase production as the energy crisis threatens factories in the world’s second-largest economy and forces Xi Jinping’s administration to renege on climate change promises. Energy officials in Inner Mongolia, one of China’s largest coal-producing regions, have asked 72 local miners to increase their capacity by 100 million tonnes, according to a report by Securities Times, a financial newspaper national state controlled. Chinese authorities’ latest effort to tackle severe power shortages comes after high-tech manufacturing factories were forced to shut down or scale back operations, power cuts affected homes in parts of the north East China and warnings have been issued that critical industries such as food production could also be affected. Tight gas supplies and volatile commodity prices have also strained energy markets in Europe, the UK and India, prompting interventions from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Secretary Jennifer Granholm. American Energy. Gavin Thompson, an Asia-Pacific commodities expert at Wood Mackenzie, a research consultancy, said China, like other energy markets facing shortages, “must perform a ‘balance’ by using charcoal to keep the lights on while showing commitment to decarbonization goals. . “It seems uncomfortable as China prepares for [international climate conference] COP26 and comes just weeks after President Xi announced that China would no longer build coal-fired power plants abroad. But the short-term reality is that China and many others have no choice but to increase the consumption of coal to meet the demand for electricity, ”Thompson said in a research note. The impact of China’s decision to increase supply was immediately felt in Chinese markets as they reopen after a week-long national holiday. Zhengzhou-traded thermal coal futures opened nearly 3% higher on Friday, but quickly fell to be down about 11%. The CSI Coal index of listed Chinese miners fell 5.5%. advised The decision to rapidly increase coal production at dozens of mines in Inner Mongolia came as China was forced to reverse its own trade bans on Australian coal, underscoring the intensity of the energy crisis. The Financial Times reported this week that cargoes of Australian coal have been quietly unloaded at several Chinese ports, undermining bans on Chinese state groups from importing coal from Australia amid wider political and security tensions. that smoldered between Canberra and Beijing. Chenjun Pan, a Chinese agricultural sector expert at Rabobank, expects China’s food logistics networks, such as cold chain storage facilities, to also feel “some impact” given their size. heavy use of electricity. However, she added that while coal shortages and increases in energy prices may seem like a “short-term, cyclical” problem in China, the episode highlighted the long-term structural challenges of the economy. transition to cleaner energy systems. “All sectors must consider [this] seriously, ”she said. Power shortages have been attributed to a combination of lower coal production and regulated electricity prices. The energy crisis has put pressure on Chinese economic planners already grappling with the Evergrande crisis, the heavily indebted Chinese real estate group. Societe Generale announced that it had revised downward its gross domestic product forecast for China for the third quarter, from 5.5% to 5%. “There is just too much downward pressure on the Chinese economy right now. . . Judging by the latest high-frequency data, the electricity crisis has already caused notable damage to industrial activity, ”the bank’s analysts said. “As a result, we expect industrial production growth to slow significantly in September.” Li Shou, a Beijing-based Greenpeace activist, said the electricity crisis had exposed problems with China’s over-reliance on coal, which accounts for more than half of the country’s energy consumption. China’s national coal production reached 3.9 billion tonnes last year. Xi has received international praise for promising that China will peak in carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Additional reporting by Emma Zhou in Beijing

