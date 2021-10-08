Nicola Sturgeon denounces Boris Johnson’s remarks on pig slaughter





NICOLA Sturgeon hit back at Boris Johnson for appearing to trivialize warnings about a slaughter of 120,000 pigs due to a shortage of slaughterhouse workers following Brexit.

SNP backbench MP Jim Fairlie on Prime Minister’s Questions in Holyrood asked if she thinks “the slaughter and incineration of pigs that should have entered our food system” was a waste unacceptable and on the “financial and emotional toll on the farmers involved”. “It was deeply regrettable that the Prime Minister treated the very serious animal welfare issues with such contempt on Sunday,” she said. “The government is watching very carefully the specific issue that Jim Fairlie has raised. At the heart of this problem are labor shortages, which impact many sectors of our economy. “These labor shortages have been significantly exacerbated by the end of freedom of movement due to Brexit.” READ MORE: Hundreds of healthy pigs have already been slaughtered due to labor shortage in UK She basically added that “the solutions must lie” with the UK government and called on it to take urgent action. Asked about the warnings and the incineration of up to 120,000 pigs due to labor shortages in the UK, Johnson initially argued that this was no different from what normally happened for cattle. He said, “I hate to tell you, Andrew, but I’m afraid our food processing industry involves killing a lot of animals, that’s the reality. “Your viewers need to understand this. This is exactly what is happening. When Marr pointed out that it would be different, because in this case pigs would not be slaughtered for food and farmers would not receive any income, Johnson said it was part of a larger transformation of the economy after the Brexit.

