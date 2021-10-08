Regular engagement with the United States beneficial for both countries: FO – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday stressed the need for regular engagement with the United States as U.S. Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman arrived here for talks on bilateral relations and the situation in Afghanistan.

Speaking at the weekly press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar said: Close and steady engagement between Pakistan and the United States has always been mutually beneficial and effective for stability in Southeast Asia. South.

Relations between Pakistan and the United States began with difficulty under President Joe Biden, who took over the presidency in January. The new US president has remained reluctant to personally engage Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The absence of a phone call between Mr Biden and Mr Khan has become a symbol of irritants in relations which have been marred by mutual mistrust. However, Washington has kept the channel of communication with Pakistan open at the official level given its importance to its interests in Afghanistan.

Sherman to hold meetings with Pakistani counterparts today

According to AFP, Sherman offered her condolences to families affected by the earthquake that struck parts of Balochistan on Thursday morning, killing at least 20 people.

Ms Shermans’ visit follows a trip by CIA Director William Burns to Pakistan last month.

There is a desire on the part of Pakistan, and I believe on the part of the United States as well, to make this relationship broad-based and forward-looking, moving away primarily from the perspective of the Afghanistan, said Iftikhar.

Developments in Afghanistan since the completion of the troop withdrawal have widened the rift between the two countries.

Pakistan is held responsible for the plight of the Americas in Afghanistan in Washington. Legislation proposed by 22 Republican senators calling for sanctions against the Taliban and their foreign backers was an indication of sentiment in the United States.

Mr Iftikhar said: While the views expressed by lawmakers and experts in these (Congressional) hearings do not necessarily reflect the official position of the United States, they are of concern and are nonetheless inconsistent with the reality of cooperation. ongoing between Pakistan and US over Afghanistan.

The spokesperson stressed the need for a relationship that takes into account the interests of both countries. He noted that the two countries have multiple common interests.

He said that during Ms. Shermans’ meetings in Islamabad, the two sides would exchange views on all issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and regional situation.

The visiting US official will meet with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa. She is also expected to appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Posted in Dawn, le 8 October 2021

