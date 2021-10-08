Getting to know the reserved components recently inaugurated by Jokowi | INDONESIA: Topics that made the headlines | DW

President Joko Widodo officially stipulates reserve components for 2021. Jokowi asks reserve components (Komcad) not to be used for purposes other than those related to national defense.

This was conveyed by Jokowi when he gave a warrant at the 2021 Reserve Component Determination Ceremony, at Pusdiklatpassus, West Bandung, West Java, Thursday (7/10/2021). In addition to Jokowi, Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Commander of TNI, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Chief General of the National Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and Chiefs of Staff of the Navy, Air Force and Army, and West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil were also present.

“State sovereignty, the territorial integrity of the Republic of Indonesia, the security of the Indonesian nation and people, that’s it. The TNI as the main component is still on standby, but it must be supported by the reserve components and support It is our universal defense system, the universal system of defense and security of the people, which involves all citizens, regions and other national resources, ”Jokowi said.

Jokowi said that every citizen has the right and is obligated to participate in the country’s defense efforts and national defense efforts. He also appreciated all of the Reserve Component members who were appointed today for voluntarily registering as a Reserve Component.

Reserve elements will be deployed if the country is under martial law or in a state of war, Jokowi says

Komcad still works as usual

Jokowi also said that the active period of the reserve component is not every day and every time. Jokowi said that after today’s stipulation, members of the reserve elements have returned to their respective professions.

“The members of the Reserve Components continue to work as usual, the active period of the Reserve Components is only during training, and during mobilization, but the members of the Reserve Components must always be on standby if the status calls them. The President with the approval of the DPR, whose command and control is the TNI commander. This means that there are no members of the reserve component who carry out independent activities “, Jokowi explained.

Therefore, Jokowi stressed that reserve items should not be used for other purposes. Jokowi recalled that the function of the reserve elements is only intended for interests linked to national defense.

“I must stress that the proposed component cannot be used for others, except for the interests of the defense. The proposed component is only intended for defense interests and national interests. The creation of this proposed component will further strengthen the defense system and the peace of our people, ”he said.

“At the same time, the government is carrying out a complete modernization of defense equipment in all land, sea and air dimensions. We also have equally capable sons and daughters in science and technology, our scientists , our engineers conduct research and development in various strategic areas, building Indonesian-made frigates, including guided missiles for air defense and maritime defense, as well as building Indonesian submarines, ”Jokowi concluded. .

3.103 Appointed Komcad Members

During this ceremony, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto also reported on the stages of registration and military training of members of the reserve component. Prabowo said there were 3,103 people Jokowi had designated as the 2021 reserve command.

Prabowo said the stages of training reserve elements began from registration May 17-31, 2021, selection June 1–17, 2021, basic military training June 21-September 18 2021 and determination on October 7, 2021. Membership totaled 3,103 people.

“The components of the reserve are 3,103 people, including Rindam Jaya 500 people, Rindam III Siliwangi 500 people, Rindam IV Dipenogoro 500 people, Rindam V Brawijaya 500 people, Rindam XII Tanjungpura 499 people, Defense University 604 people”, Prabowo said.

Learn more about Komcad

Cited on the official website of the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, Reserve Components (Komcad) are a number of domestic resources prepared to perform state functions through mobilization to build strength and capacity the main component of national defense, namely the Indonesian National Army. (TNI).

Is Komcad the same as conscription?

The answer is not the same. Komcad is not a mandatory military program. Komcad is one of the voluntary (non-mandatory) programs mandated by the President through Law number 23 of 2019 regarding the management of national resources for national defense.

In Law number 23 of 2019, it is explained that Komcad is divided into 4 parts, including:

Human Resources Komcad

Komcad Natural Resources

Komocad Artificial Resources

Komcad facilities and infrastructure

All of these components are ready for use when the country finds itself in an emergency situation such as the threat of war or natural disasters.

Conditions of registration

Always quoted on the official website of the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, here are the registration conditions to become a member of Komcad.

Indonesian citizen aged 18 to 35 of all origins Must first pass the TNI selection Then, after that, they will undergo military training for 3 months in TNI training centers, be it Indonesian army, navy or air force.

Komcad emergency

The recruitment of Komcad was carried out because the State prepared a reserve of trained human resources to assist the main component (TNI). Whenever there is a disaster or threat of war, Komcad is ready and trained.

The urgency or the reason this Komcad was formed is to continue the doctrine of the defense of the people inherited from the predecessors. Komcad will continue to be well implemented now and in the future.

Other big countries are doing the same thing, for example America through its national guard, Singapore too, even more numerous. Moreover, if you look at our country which is increasingly threatened by its strategic environment, its sovereignty is threatened by the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia and its non-military nature, then Komcad must be well prepared so that the The state can manage it optimally when the country is in an emergency.

What about defense equipment and TNI professionalism?

For defense, the equipment and professionalism of the TNI will continue to be reinforced and modernized by the Indonesian Ministry of Defense. Komcad is different again, the aim is to strengthen and increase the strength of the main components (TNI). Komcad as a complementary package with well organized human resources.

Next steps after military training

If the applicants are successful and officially become members of Komcad, they will return to their respective professions, namely civilians.

TNI will call back Komcad members for refreshment and training to ensure their bodies and abilities are always maintained. Then later, if there is an emergency, like a war or a natural disaster, they will be summoned by the president through the DPR. (Editor’s note: gtp)

