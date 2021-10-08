Biden-Xi Jinping summit is on the cards

The big question regarding the meeting between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Politburo member Yang Jiechi in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday is whether it will pave the way to a China-U.S. Summit. historical.

The short answer is yes. However, Sullivan and Yang have the daunting task of skillfully turning the boat of the US-China relationship. The main problem with tacking a sailboat is of course that the wind comes so strong on one side of the boat and how to turn the bow into the wind until the sail catches the wind on the other side.

Obviously, this is not an easy thing to accomplish and requires not only firm hands and precision of thought, but perfect coordination of the kind that does not exist between Washington and Beijing.

TheReading the White Houseon the talks in Zurich is needlessly defensive, with an eye on the domestic public, perhaps. In contrast, the Chinese display, as reported byXinhua,said the six-hour talks were frank and the two senior diplomats had a full and in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues of mutual concern. The meeting was described as constructive and conducive to strengthening mutual understanding.

According toXinhua, Yang and Sullivan agreed to take action, in the spirit of the phone call between Chinese and US heads of state on September 10, to strengthen strategic communication, properly manage differences, avoid confrontation and conflicts, to seek mutual benefits and win-win results, and work together to put Sino-US relations back on track for healthy and steady development.

The report adds: Yang said China attaches importance to the positive remarks on Sino-U.S. Relations recently made by U.S. President Joe Biden, and China noted that the U.S. side said it did not not intend to contain the development of China and did not seek a new cold war.

Neither result sheds much light on the selective cooperation between the United States and China in the near term. Beijing had taken a position that selective cooperation was unrealistic as long as the Biden administration pursued hostile policies and interfered in China’s internal affairs.

Having said that,World timenotedThe press releases issued by both sides were more positive in their respective contexts. This suggests that the meeting was productive. There were no descriptions and negative accusations against the other party in the two public press releases. There was only more subtle language on the differences between the two countries.

U.S. officials later reportedly told media that Sullivan and Yang also discussed the possibility of a video meeting between the two heads of state by the end of this year.

Obviously, the differences between the United States and China are serious in nature. China will not accept US claims to speak from a position of strength. On the flip side, it’s palpable of late that the Biden administration’s rhetoric is softening and no longer confrontational and repeatedly emphasizing that Washington doesn’t want to see a new Cold War.

President Bidens’ open assurance of Taiwan on the eve of the Zurich meeting was indeed most significant, signaling that the United States wants to prevent competition from escalating into confrontation.

While the blunt removal of the situation surrounding the house arrest of Huawei leader Heng Wanzhou carried a certain positive message, AUKUS, in Beijing’s eyes, turns out to be rather aacrimonious subjectin the transatlantic alliance. In the meantime, the Biden administration has virtually closed the original Covid-19 case.

More importantly, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced in a speech to the CSIS think tank in Washington on Monday that the United States will have frank conversations with China on trade in the near future. Beijing took it as a positive signal that constructive talks can be expected.

The talks will include a Phase 1 trade deal, but Tai said they were not meant to escalate trade tensions with China. tariff exclusion process for tariff exemptions imposed on $ 370 billion of Chinese goods per year by the previous Trump administration.

Trump’s tariff war has proven to be counterproductive and has taken its toll on American consumers and manufacturers. The United States could neither find alternatives to Chinese products nor force industrial chains out of China. Going forward, the tariffs will only weaken the Biden administration’s efforts to fight inflation.

Significantly, Tai revealed even before trade talks began that it is not the Biden administrations’ intention to seek economic decoupling from China, and instead, she will work for a recoupling that will bring more ‘benefits to US businesses, including greater access to China’s huge market.

In political terms, it is extremely important to Biden that China steps up its purchases of agricultural products from the United States. According to reports, in mid-September, Chinese companies placed new orders for around one million tonnes of US soybeans alone.

Once the locus returns to trade and economic issues, the interdependence in the US-China relationship can only deepen and give new impetus to the overall relationship. Xinjiang, Hong Kong, etc. are just peripheral issues that creep into the limelight when engagement remains sub-optimal.

Undoubtedly, there are deep contradictions in the relationship, which will not go away by holding a summit meeting. What Biden hopes to achieve at this point is a less ambitious goal of stabilizing relations and reversing, if possible, the dangerous downward spiral of recent times. This means creating diplomatic leeway.

Of course, this implies that the United States take a pragmatic approach, aimed at avoiding a gratuitous escalation of tensions. This is where the catch lies. Because, as long as sources of tension remain, it remains to be seen whether a positive trend can be maintained. Much could still go wrong.

That said, there is also a deeper truth. China cannot be blamed for Washington’s failure to adapt to its rise to power. The excessive focus on NATO enlargement since the 1990s, the excessive and costly scope of West Asian wars over the next two decades, and all the while, the appalling failure to resolve looming national problems including degradation of infrastructure and failure of public education, etc. to be blamed for one of them.

Nevertheless, the idea that China is the main competitor and even the adversary of the United States has become widespread and entrenched in America. intervention by Congress cannot be ruled out.

The good part is that the United States ‘European allies will support Bidens’ engagement with China. Many EU governments also recognize the systemic rivalry inherent in the relationship with Beijing, but a majority of Europeans still do not see China as a threat to their way of life and only a very small opinion would likely believe China. rule the world.