Opposition calls for NA session on extension of NAB leader – Pakistan





Swear to challenge controversial ordinance at every forum PPP to bring resolution to Senate to reject ordinance

ISLAMABAD: Promising to challenge the order of the National Accountability Office (NAB) newly introduced at each forum and with force, the opposition submitted on Thursday a requisition notice to the secretariat of the National Assembly to convene the session of the chamber lower parliament to discuss the issue of extending the tenure of retired NAB chairman Judge Javed Iqbal through the controversial ordinance.

The requisition notice, a copy of which is available from Dawn, was signed by 156 opposition members and submitted under Clause 3 of Article 54 of the Constitution under which the President of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser is required to convene the session within 14 days, i.e. by October 22.

The opposition submitted the opinion on the day that Prime Minister’s adviser for parliamentary affairs Babar Awan after his meeting with the president announced that the government had already decided to convene the ordinary session of the National Assembly on October 22.

Opposition members submitted the requisition notice on an agenda item, namely to discuss the House leader’s failure (Prime Minister Imran Khan) to initiate a mandatory consultation with the leader of the opposition (Shehbaz Sharif) for the appointment of the president of NAB causing unnecessary delays in the constitutional process.

After submitting the requisition notice, top leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) held a press conference in which they declared the NAB ordinance to be the worst black law and announced that their legal team was reviewing the person-specific bill. order to define the future strategy.

Likewise, Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) House leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman said in a statement that she would present a resolution disapproving of the ordinance in the upper house of parliament whenever the government presented it to the legislature. bedroom.

Speaking at the press conference, PML-N Senior Vice President and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called the NAB order an NRO for the PTI government, an attack on the justice system and a instrument of interference in Pakistan’s judicial system.

Mr Abbasi said the order was issued with bad faith intent. He said that even if there was a bogus democracy in the country, the government should have presented the legislation to parliament, instead of opting to do it through the ordinance so that the law could be improved and more widely accepted after extensive debate and input. .

The PML-N chief said a formal notification in this regard has still not been released, but little is known through President Arif Alvi’s tweet and disjointed press conferences by ministers and spokespersons. word of the government, the government declared itself above and beyond all responsibility. for his corruption and his blunders.

According to the ordinance, he said, no one can hold the cabinet accountable and accountable for their actions. This, he said, meant those responsible for 800 billion rupees of sugar theft, hundreds of billions of thefts of flour, wheat and medicine, corruption of the ring road could no longer be questioned. and were free from any consequences for the plundering of the country and its people.

Pandora Papers

Moreover, he said, after this order, no one could question the government’s appointments, however inappropriate and meritorious they may be. He said 700 people listed in the Pandora Papers, including members of the current cabinet, would not be interviewed by the NAB at all.

The former prime minister said the four-year term of the NAB chairman was revoked by the ordinance and replaced with a life appointment, not just an extension. He said it was clear to everyone that this was a reward for the current president for his indiscriminate and ruthless persecution of the opposition on the orders of Imran Khan.

Abbasi also pointed out that the ordinance had removed the constitutional powers of the judiciary as now the government could appoint judges of its own choosing to seek favorable decisions. He said responsible judges would get the powers and benefits of a High Court judge, alleging it would help the government appoint blue-eyed judges to get the verdicts they want.

He said it was also a ridiculous proposal because the retired judges who would be there would be paid five scales above the ranks to which they had retired.

The former prime minister said the ordinance also changes the Qanoon-i-Shahadat (law of evidence) and that a witness can now make a statement via audio / visual message.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said the party’s legal experts are reviewing the project and the party will take further action after leadership approval.

PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal expressed hope that the country’s judicial system would not allow such a black law to be enacted either.

Other PML-N leaders, including Khawaja Asif, Khurram Dastagir and Marriyum Aurangzeb, were also present at the press conference.

Meanwhile, rejecting the NAB order, PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman alleged that the PTI government clearly had an ulterior motive behind this order, issued with clear intent in bad faith, that we reject in the Senate.

She said the leaders were determined to change the whole law to save one person so that their own scandals remained hidden.

We will strongly oppose it, she said.

Once again, the PTI government has disrespected Parliament by issuing an ordinance that is in flagrant violation of the Constitution, when in fact it should have consulted the House on this serious issue, she said. declared.

The whole narrative built on reform is spurious and designed to mask the fact that reforms can never be person specific. Their refusal to conform to constitutional standards really raises the question of whether fair and equitable governance for the will of the people has ever been on the minds of the PTIs? Ms. Rehman concluded.

Posted in Dawn, le 8 October 2021

