Competitive food prices in Pakistan, PM says





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan noted on Thursday that food products in Pakistan were cheaper than in other countries around the world.

The Prime Minister made the remarks during a meeting of the PTI central committee which deliberated on inflation in the country, the reorganization of the party and the situation in Afghanistan.

The committee also decided to celebrate Ashra-e-Rehmatul Lil Alameen (PSL) with a lot of zest and fervor.

Addressing the members of the committee, the Prime Minister asked them to inform the population about the reasons for inflation in the country.

“Pakistan has a lower inflation rate than other countries,” Prime Minister Imran said.

Inflation reaches 9%

“Pakistan also offers incentives and subsidies as well as reduced prices for edibles,” he added.

On the Afghan issue, the prime minister said Islamabad is trying to bring the international community together for peace in this war-torn country.

In asking the committee to celebrate Rabiul Awwal’s Ashra-e-Rehmatul Lil Alameen (PSL) 3 to 12, Prime Minister Imran said he will inaugurate the Ashra himself from the 3rd of the month.

He also called on the governments of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to complete development projects in a timely manner.

The prime minister stressed that the next general election will be held via electronic voting machines, saying the government will give voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

Inflation in the country is temporary: PM

In addition, the Prime Minister met the president of the Forum of doctors of Insaf, Dr Mudir Khan, who met him in the federal capital.

Prime Minister Imran described the doctors as a valuable asset to the country and ordered to take priority action to remove their reservations about the medical and dental university admission test (MDCAT) and the national exam. license (NLE).

“The whole world recognizes the capabilities of Pakistani doctors,” the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan and KP Health Minister Taimoor Saleem Jhagra were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed in detail on the progress of reforms in the health sector while Dr Mudir informed him of the reservations regarding the MDCAT and NLE review.

With APP input

